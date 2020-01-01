Searchlight Resources surface samples 86 g/t gold at Henning-Maloney

4 hours ago Resource World
Searchlight Resources Inc. [SCLT-TSXV; CNYCF-OTC] reported results of samples collected during site visits to the Henning-Maloney past-producing gold mine in Saskatchewan, approximately 7 km southwest of the Flin Flon mining camp.

During site visits to the Henning-Maloney mine area, 13 grab and chip samples were collected and submitted for analysis. The chip samples were collected from existing trenches and surface showings, including exposed quartz veins around the historic mining area.

“These excellent results indicate high-grade gold on surface, particularly from outcrop and historic trenches, as Searchlight prepares to drill this area to verify the Henning-Maloney deposit, and to test the extension of the gold mineralization at depth,” stated Stephen Wallace, chief executive officer.

Permitting application for a near-term drilling program at Henning-Maloney is under way. Drilling will commence when permits are granted on the Henning-Maloney and Beatty South VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) targets.

Sample highlights include 86.00 g/t gold, 61.00 g/t, 6.58 g/t, 8.12 g/t and 4.10 g/t. Refer to company press release for more details.

The Henning-Maloney Gold target is located approximately one kilometre south of the company’s flagship project, the Rio gold mine, and within the 49.9 square km Bootleg Lake claims. These claims host four past-producing gold mines, three of which — Henning-Maloney, Rio and Wekach — are all connected by the Rio fault system. Additional gold and base metal targets are also present along this fault system.

Sample analysis

Searchlight holds a 427.6-km2 land position within the gold- and base-metal-rich Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt. The company is currently advancing its Bootleg Lake gold project located in Saskatchewan, less than 10 km from Flin Flon, Man., and which hosts four past-producing high-grade gold mines.


Searchlight Resources surface samples 86 g/t gold at Henning-Maloney

