Galiano Gold drills 134 metres of 1.62 g/t gold at Asanko Mine, Ghana

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Share this article

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU-TSX, NYSE American] announced a further update from the exploration program underway at the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, West Africa. The mine is a 50:50 joint venture with Gold Fields Ltd. [GFI-JSE, NYSE], with the JV managed and operated by Galiano.

The Miradani North target is strategically well located, approximately 10 km south of the Asanko Gold Mine’s processing plant on the Datano Mining Lease. A preliminary drilling campaign (Phase 1) was conducted in April 2019 which demonstrated encouraging widths of mineralization and grade in multiple parallel zones. A follow-up drill program was completed in Q4 2020 (Phase 2) expanding upon the previous results. A Phase 3 program of combined step-out and infill drilling to better define mineralization at a 40m x 40m spacing has been ongoing from late 2020.

Phase 3 Highlights

Thirty-three holes have been drilled to date, consisting of 9,285 metre in total (7,769m diamond drill and 1,516m reverse circulation). Assay results are awaited on 11 holes.

Hole TTDD20-030 intersected 44.33 metres of 2.04 g/t gold, including 17.33 metres of 2.0 g/t from 238.67 metres, and 9 metres of 3.8 g/t from 274 metres. Hole TTDD20-049 intersected 133.3 metres at 1.44 g/t gold, including 11 metres of 1.4 g/t from 189 metres, and 23.32 metres of 1.8 g/t from 225.18 metres, and 21.9 metres of 2.7 g/t from 259 metres, and 28.4 metres of 1.5 g/t from 286 metres.

Hole TTDD20-050 intersected 10.1 metres of 6.0 g/t gold from 163.5 metres. Hole TTDD20-052 intersected 134 metres of 1.62 g/t gold, including 22 metres of 1.4 g/t gold from 117 metres, and 28.1 metres of 2.0 g/t from 146 metres, and 16 metres of 1.0 g/t from 182m, and 48 metrres of 2.3 g/t from 203 metres.

“Miradani North continues to deliver exceptional drill results,” said Greg McCunn, CEO. “With mineralization now shown to extend to a depth of 250 metres and still open, we have planned a further six strategic holes to be drilled in March to finalize the Miradani North drilling program ahead of an anticipated maiden resource estimate in Q3 2021. Importantly, we have also started the step-out drilling program to expand our knowledge of the more than 5km long trend that makes up the broader Miradani target.”


Share this article

More Stories

Fireweed intersects 4.76% zinc over 43.7 metres at Yukon project

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Pretium sees exciting potential at Brucejack Mine, NW BC

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Silvercrest drills 3,297 g/t AgEq over 7.25 metres at El Picacho, Mexico

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Tanzanian samples 19.4 g/t gold over 27.99 metres at Buckreef, Tanzania

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Stratabound Reports 2.26% Copper Equivalent Across 7.5m True Width Near Surface at Captain Deposit, Bathurst District, New Brunswick

12 hours ago Resource World

Roxgold Drills 38.3 g/t Au Over 12m, 28.3 g/t Au Over 16m in Koula Deposit as Séguéla Advances Toward Goal of Initial Production Next Year

12 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fireweed intersects 4.76% zinc over 43.7 metres at Yukon project

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Pretium sees exciting potential at Brucejack Mine, NW BC

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Silvercrest drills 3,297 g/t AgEq over 7.25 metres at El Picacho, Mexico

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Galiano Gold drills 134 metres of 1.62 g/t gold at Asanko Mine, Ghana

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Tanzanian samples 19.4 g/t gold over 27.99 metres at Buckreef, Tanzania

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.