Galiano Gold drills 134 metres of 1.62 g/t gold at Asanko Mine, Ghana

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU-TSX, NYSE American] announced a further update from the exploration program underway at the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, West Africa. The mine is a 50:50 joint venture with Gold Fields Ltd. [GFI-JSE, NYSE], with the JV managed and operated by Galiano.

The Miradani North target is strategically well located, approximately 10 km south of the Asanko Gold Mine’s processing plant on the Datano Mining Lease. A preliminary drilling campaign (Phase 1) was conducted in April 2019 which demonstrated encouraging widths of mineralization and grade in multiple parallel zones. A follow-up drill program was completed in Q4 2020 (Phase 2) expanding upon the previous results. A Phase 3 program of combined step-out and infill drilling to better define mineralization at a 40m x 40m spacing has been ongoing from late 2020.

Phase 3 Highlights

Thirty-three holes have been drilled to date, consisting of 9,285 metre in total (7,769m diamond drill and 1,516m reverse circulation). Assay results are awaited on 11 holes.

Hole TTDD20-030 intersected 44.33 metres of 2.04 g/t gold, including 17.33 metres of 2.0 g/t from 238.67 metres, and 9 metres of 3.8 g/t from 274 metres. Hole TTDD20-049 intersected 133.3 metres at 1.44 g/t gold, including 11 metres of 1.4 g/t from 189 metres, and 23.32 metres of 1.8 g/t from 225.18 metres, and 21.9 metres of 2.7 g/t from 259 metres, and 28.4 metres of 1.5 g/t from 286 metres.

Hole TTDD20-050 intersected 10.1 metres of 6.0 g/t gold from 163.5 metres. Hole TTDD20-052 intersected 134 metres of 1.62 g/t gold, including 22 metres of 1.4 g/t gold from 117 metres, and 28.1 metres of 2.0 g/t from 146 metres, and 16 metres of 1.0 g/t from 182m, and 48 metrres of 2.3 g/t from 203 metres.

“Miradani North continues to deliver exceptional drill results,” said Greg McCunn, CEO. “With mineralization now shown to extend to a depth of 250 metres and still open, we have planned a further six strategic holes to be drilled in March to finalize the Miradani North drilling program ahead of an anticipated maiden resource estimate in Q3 2021. Importantly, we have also started the step-out drilling program to expand our knowledge of the more than 5km long trend that makes up the broader Miradani target.”

