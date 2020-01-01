Tanzanian samples 19.4 g/t gold over 27.99 metres at Buckreef, Tanzania

Share this article















Tanzanian Gold Corp. [TNX-TSX; TRX-NYSE American], 55%, (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) and its joint venture partner, The State Mining Company, 45%, have received initial and highly favourable metallurgical test results from the sulphide component of the Buckreef gold mine mineral resource.

SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) was retained to complete initial metallurgical test work at their Lakefield facility on the sulphide component of the mineral resource. SGS flowsheets will be a cornerstone of the feasibility study and help prove the viability of the project to financiers and stakeholders as Buckreef progresses towards full operation. SGS has reviewed the information in the press release.

The initial metallurgical test work is now concluding. SGS has now been commissioned to undertake the metallurgical variability phase for Buckreef.

Highlights

Three diamond drill core samples were taken from the fresh rock (‘sulphide’ mineral resource) of the Buckreef deposit for the purposes of metallurgical test work. The following intercepts and gold recovery rates were observed.

Drill hole MC01 returned 0.54 g/t gold over 78.88 metres – 94.1%. MC02 returned 19.4 g/t gold over 27.99 metres – 95.4%. MC03 returned 1.71 g/t gold over 52.53 metres – 85.3%.

Stephen Mullowney, CEO (TanGold) commented, “The initial metallurgical results from a reputable and prestigious organization (SGS Lakefield) have indicated that a well-known and simple flowsheet for our large high-grade deposit and plant is most likely. The initial recoveries are excellent, and I look forward with confidence to the results of the variability testing.”

Andrew Cheatle, COO (TanGold) added, “The initial metallurgical recovery results are excellent and typical of Archean shear zone type hosted gold deposits. These results also firmly underscore our overall plan to have two plants with two different flowsheets; one plant to treat gold bearing oxides and a second plant to treat gold bearing sulphide or primary materials. We look forward to continuing to work with SGS on the metallurgical study.”

In 2020, three diamond drill holes were completed for the purposes of initial, modern era metallurgical test work.

Measured Resources stand at 19.98MT at 1.99 g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Resources aret 15.89MT at 1.48 g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold. Inferred Resources are 17.8MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 ounces of gold.

