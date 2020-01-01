Gatling Exploration defines 4.5-km gold strike length at Larder Project

Share this article















Gatling Exploration Inc. [GTR-TSXV; GATGF-OTCQB] successfully drilled gold mineralization between the Fernland and Cheminis deposits, establishing a 4.5-kilometre strike length at the 100%-controlled Larder Project along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. Gatling has now connected all three high-grade gold deposits and proved that they are part of one large mineralized system.

Highlights

Drilling has now connected all three deposits on the Main Break at Larder, proving continuity of gold mineralization over a strike length of 4.5 km. The new holes linking mineralization between Fernland and Cheminis include 4.6 g/t gold over 5.0 metres in GTR-20-063 and 8.7 g/t gold over 2.0 metres in GTR-20-067. These results extend mineralization at Fernland 200 metres down plunge, connecting it with mineralization included in the historic resource estimate at Cheminis. Fernland remains open along strike and at depth.

The drill program will now target near surface extensions of mineralization at Fernland and the western extent of mineralization at Fernland towards the Omega deposit where more than 500 metres of favourable geology remains untested. This has the potential to increase the mineralized strike length to 5.0 km.

Gatling is mobilizing a second drill rig to accelerate the ongoing drill program. To date, 3,000 metres of the 13,000-metre program have been completed.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, “We are thrilled to have connected the three high-grade deposits at Larder. Prior explorers believed these were standalone deposits but, thanks to the remarkable success of Gatling’s program, we’ve established continuous 4.5 km strike length and proved the existence of single, very large gold system. It is a tremendous milestone for the company and our shareholders, and we are now mobilizing an additional drill rig as we push towards our next goal of further deposit growth.”

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration for Gatling, said, “The Gatling technical team saw the potential to connect Fernland to the Cheminis deposit early in the drill campaign. Now that we have proven the continuity of mineralization over 4.5 kilometers, we have our sights on the expansion of near surface mineralization potential at Fernland. Fernland is the least explored of the three deposits and we intend to test continuity of mineralization down plunge and along strike in upcoming drilling phases.”

