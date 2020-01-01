Genesis drills 8.9 metres of 13.46 g/t gold at Chevrier, Quebec

Share this article















Genesis Metals Corp. [GIS-TSXV; GGISF-OTCQB] reported assay results from 10 holes (3,109 metres) drilled as part of its recently completed 2020 phase 2 (25 holes and 6,208 metres) diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Chevrier gold project is located 35 km south of Chibougamau in the eastern Abitibi greenstone belt of central Quebec.

Results of the final five holes (1,320 metres) from the Phase 2 program, all from the Mole Zone, will be released once received and interpreted. Highlights include 13.46 g/t gold over 8.90 metres in hole GM-20-80 in the Fox Zone starting at 114.80 metres downhole, within a wider zone assaying 9.56 g/t gold over 12.70 metres and including 25.44 g/t gold over 3.00 metres; visible gold at 115.80 metres.

Hole GM-20-80 also returned 19.44 g/t gold over 1.20 metres starting at 160.50 metres downhole and 2.06 g/t gold over 21.25 metres starting at 225.75 metres downhole.

Hole GM-20-81 returned 26.10 g/t gold over 0.70 metres starting at 137.80 metres downhole, within a wider zone assaying 3.40 g/t gold over 6.15 metres. Hole GM-20-83 returned 4.79 g/t gold over 3.00 metres starting at 120.00 metres downhole, within a wider zone assaying 1.81 g/t gold over 20.80 metres. Hole GM-20-85 returned 2.07 g/t gold over 10.05 metres starting at 111.20 metres downhole.

The objective of the phase 2 program was to continue drill testing the extensions and down-plunge continuity of newly recognized high-grade gold shoots within and near the Chevrier Main deposit area (1.2 km by 0.2 km) to delineate their boundaries and mineralized volumes within and below the pit shell from the 2019 mineral resource estimate.

Genesis Metals CEO Dr. David Terry stated: “We continue to intercept multiple high-grade gold intervals in stepdown extensions and areas of mineralization with limited testing as the Fox zone is defined with more detailed drilling. I am also encouraged by the strong early-stage results from hole GM-20-85 at the Lynx zone.”

