Kootenay Silver drills 1,186 g/t silver over 4.6 metres at Columba, Mexico

Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC] reported results from the final 17 core drill holes completed from its 2020 phase II drill program, which totalled 9,114 metres over 43 holes, at its 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project located in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald, stated: “We continue to be extremely pleased with the drill results from Columba. The 1,186 g/t silver intersection from hole CDH-20-082 intercepting the B vein is the highest silver grade reported to date over widths greater than four metres. These results, combined with previous drilling, indicate that significant high-grade silver potential is being delineated in several areas within the property. The B vein is located 650 metres south of the old workings (F vein) and can be traced on surface for 300 metres and remains open with significant opportunity to expand with further drilling.”

Drill hole CDH-20-069 (J-Z vein) intercepted hydrothermal breccias and quartz stockwork and returned 58 g/t silver over 79.0 metres, including 152 g/t silver over 10.1 metres, including 325 g/t silver over 3.1 metres.

CDH-20-070 (J-Z vein) intercepted hydrothermal breccias and quartz stockwork over several intervals and returned 170 g/t silver over 3.78 metres 40 g/t silver over 27.75 metres.

CDH-20-076 (W vein) intercepted in hydrothermal breccias and quartz barite vein and returned 40 g/t silver over 94.06 metres, including 272 g/t silver over one metre within 97 g/t silver over seven metres.

CDH-20-079 (D vein) returned 179 gpt silver over 9.05 metres, including 290 g/t silver over 5.35 metres, including 525 g/t silver over 1.58 metres, including 689 g/t silver over 0.74 metres and 381 g/t silver over 0.84 metres.

CDH-20-082 (B vein) returned 112 g/t silver over 70.5 metres, including 691 g/t silver over nine metres, including 1,186 gpt silver over 4.6 metres, including 1,455 g/t silver over 1.55 metres, including 1,055 g/t silver over 1.5 metres, including 1,045 g/t silver over 1.55 metres.

CDH-20-084 (B system) returned 47 g/t silver over 25 metres, including 126 g/t silver over seven metres, including 208 g/t silver over 2.45 metres.

