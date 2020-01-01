Kootenay Silver drills 1,186 g/t silver over 4.6 metres at Columba, Mexico

13 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC] reported results from the final 17 core drill holes completed from its 2020 phase II drill program, which totalled 9,114 metres over 43 holes, at its 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project located in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald, stated: “We continue to be extremely pleased with the drill results from Columba. The 1,186 g/t silver intersection from hole CDH-20-082 intercepting the B vein is the highest silver grade reported to date over widths greater than four metres. These results, combined with previous drilling, indicate that significant high-grade silver potential is being delineated in several areas within the property. The B vein is located 650 metres south of the old workings (F vein) and can be traced on surface for 300 metres and remains open with significant opportunity to expand with further drilling.”

Drill hole CDH-20-069 (J-Z vein) intercepted hydrothermal breccias and quartz stockwork and returned 58 g/t silver over 79.0 metres, including 152 g/t silver over 10.1 metres, including 325 g/t silver over 3.1 metres.

CDH-20-070 (J-Z vein) intercepted hydrothermal breccias and quartz stockwork over several intervals and returned 170 g/t silver over 3.78 metres 40 g/t silver over 27.75 metres.

CDH-20-076 (W vein) intercepted in hydrothermal breccias and quartz barite vein and returned 40 g/t silver over 94.06 metres, including 272 g/t silver over one metre within 97 g/t silver over seven metres.

CDH-20-079 (D vein) returned 179 gpt silver over 9.05 metres, including 290 g/t silver over 5.35 metres, including 525 g/t silver over 1.58 metres, including 689 g/t silver over 0.74 metres and 381 g/t silver over 0.84 metres.

CDH-20-082 (B vein) returned 112 g/t silver over 70.5 metres, including 691 g/t silver over nine metres, including 1,186 gpt silver over 4.6 metres, including 1,455 g/t silver over 1.55 metres, including 1,055 g/t silver over 1.5 metres, including 1,045 g/t silver over 1.55 metres.

CDH-20-084 (B system) returned 47 g/t silver over 25 metres, including 126 g/t silver over seven metres, including 208 g/t silver over 2.45 metres.


Share this article

More Stories

Abitibi Gold Belt: Canada’s primary source of gold

11 hours ago Resource World

Genesis drills 8.9 metres of 13.46 g/t gold at Chevrier, Quebec

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Scottie drills 12.4 g/t gold over 2.69 metres in Golden Triangle

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Eldorado Gold to acquire QMX for $132 million

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Neo Lithium raises $30.2 million for Argentina project

14 hours ago Staff Writer

President Biden signs Executive Order to cancel Keystone XL pipeline

14 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Abitibi Gold Belt: Canada’s primary source of gold

11 hours ago Resource World

Genesis drills 8.9 metres of 13.46 g/t gold at Chevrier, Quebec

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Kootenay Silver drills 1,186 g/t silver over 4.6 metres at Columba, Mexico

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Scottie drills 12.4 g/t gold over 2.69 metres in Golden Triangle

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Eldorado Gold to acquire QMX for $132 million

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.