Gitennes samples up to 75.7 g/t gold at VG Boulder property, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Gitennes Exploration Inc.’s [GIT-TSXV; GILXF-OTC] sampling program on its 100%-owned VG Boulder property in the Gaspe region of eastern Quebec during a reconnaissance program in late 2021 returned values up 75.7 g/t gold. Anomalous analyses were obtained from 10 of 13 samples with values ranging from 0.186 to 75.7 g/t gold, including 8.54, 3.83 and 1.55 g/t gold.

The samples were taken from angular rubble in a creek bed over a length of 165 metres and the high-grade samples appear to be subcrop or close to being in-situ. In addition, three samples taken from an outcrop about 3.6 kilometres northeast of the high-grade sample analyzed 1.54, 0.952 and 0.387 g/t gold.

The VG Boulder property has seen little past work and the showings are undrilled. Gitennes plans to return to VG Boulder as soon as weather permits in the spring for a mapping and prospecting campaign.

There is a historical gold showing located (22.4 g/t) and antimony (15.4%) in outcrop 3.6 km northeast of Boulder showing, new showing in outcrop identified. Geology is comparable with that of Gander, Newfoundland, where significant gold mineralization has been identified. The 5,787-hectare property covers favourable geology and key regional structures.

Gold mineralization in the region is traditionally hosted by structures related to the Grand Pabos fault, a major regional structure that can be traced across the entire Gaspe Peninsula and into Newfoundland where major gold discoveries have been made recently.

Recent research has revealed that gold mineralization is related to the Ordovician to Silurian-aged closing of the Iapetus Ocean. This ancient suture in the earth’s crust extends from North America, through the Gaspe Peninsula, Newfoundland, across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland. Major gold deposits are associated with this event in Newfoundland and Ireland and structure is found to be a key aspect of these deposits and the critical control of gold mineralization including gold mineralization in the Gaspe Region of Quebec.

Gitennes has five gold properties in Quebec: JMW, New Mosher, Maxwell, VG Boulder and Serpenphior, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the 18-million-ounce Urumalqui silver project in Peru. Gitennes owns 100% of its Quebec gold properties except for New Mosher which is under option for Gitennes to earn an initial 70% with the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

 


