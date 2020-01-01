Snowline Gold drills 1.25 g/t gold over 168.7 metres at Rogue, Yukon

Share this article

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTC] reported additional phase I drill and exploration results from the Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in Yukon, Canada.

As with the first two holes (released previously), holes V-21-003 and V-21-004 each intersected broad zones of high gold values associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. V-21-003 averaged 1.56 g/T gold over 125 metres from surface, within a broader sheeted vein array zone 1.25 g/t gold over 168.7 metres, also from surface. Hole V-21-004, collared farther from the intrusion, also encountered strong gold grades in sheeted veins, running 0.90 g/t gold over 69.5 metres from 65 metres depth.

“These results build on what was already a remarkably successful first season for Snowline,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO. “V-21-003 and V-21-004 were drilled specifically to crosscut and better test the width of the sheeted vein arrays at Valley. Hole V-21-003 began in a mineralized interval, so that width remains open. That it intersected a higher total gold content than any other hole drilled by Snowline in 2021 is a promising sign both for the Valley target and the broader Rogue project. Hole V-21-004 also hit strong grades, demonstrating that the system is open along its length, which continues beyond the margins of the intrusion. We are eager to follow up on these results with a significant drill program at Valley in 2022.”

Valley is currently a discovery-stage bulk-tonnage prospect with no estimated resources nor reserves. At this early stage it is not possible to determine the size of the mineralized system nor whether it will prove to be economically viable.

With over CAD$8.5 million in the treasury, Snowline is actively preparing for a busy 2022 exploration season. The upcoming program will see at least two drills turning on an 8,000+ metre program focused on the Company's Jupiter and Valley discoveries along with nearby targets. This work continues to build toward establishing North America's newest gold district in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin.

The company currently has a diamond drill under contract and on site at Valley, overwintering for a quick and cost-effective resumption of drilling in Spring 2022. Given the scale of the associated geochemical anomaly, the extent of sheeted veins observed on surface and the potential for higher vein densities within the intrusion, a 3000+ m drill program is planned at Valley to better understand the scale and continuity of the mineralized zone.

Snowline Gold is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering greater than 100,000 hectares. The company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

