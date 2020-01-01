Go Metals samples 1.78% nickel and 3.97% copper at HSP Project, Quebec

Go Metals Corp. [GOCO-CSE; GOCO-OTCB] reported results from the HSP project, a polymetallic property with nickel, copper and PGE (platinum group elements) mineralization in eastern Quebec.

Highlights include four new nickel-copper showings discovered and grab samples with up to 1.78% nickel and 3.97% copper. The program showcases accuracy of the GeoDL artificial intelligence engine. The average nickel equivalent is 0.54% over 25 samples. There is anomalous to enriched cobalt, gold, silver, platinum and palladium assays. Fifty new HSP claims were staked to increase total land package to 8,250 hectares. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

“The discovery of several new zones of nickel and copper at surface is encouraging and we look forward to proving up these zones to their potential. HSP is an exciting property in an underexplored part of the Grenville province. This battery metals project is the definition of low-carbon footprint potential within a few kilometres of the Romain IV hydroelectric project,” said Scott Sheldon, CEO.

The HSP project was acquired in February, 2019. The 100%-owned property covers 82.5 km2 and is located approximately 135 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre. HSP contains several mineral occurrences with elevated nickel, copper, cobalt, gold and PGE. A Quebec hydro road comes within 10 km of the property. The 2021 spring program was Go Metals’ first ground program at HSP. The work was a follow-up to the recent project-wide airborne geophysical survey, interpretations and artificial intelligence enhancements.

Geological context

The HSP property is in the Quebec Havre St. Pierre anorthosite complex. All showings but the Gem showings are in structurally controlled semi- to massive sulphides in mafic- to ultramafic units that occur on the edge of the anorthosite complex. The PGE zone is characterized by massive to semi-massive sulphides adjacent to ultramafic pyroxenite dikes and typically has higher PGE concentrations. The Chamber zone is characterized by large pods of massive pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite within EM (electromagnetic) anomalies up to 400 metres wide at surface.


