Go Metals samples 25.6 up to g/t gold at Ashuanipi Project, Quebec

Go Metals Corp. [GOCO-CSE] released an update on the Ashuanipi gold project in eastern Quebec northwest of Schefferville. The project is a joint venture with Flow Metals Corp. [FWM-CSE] where Go Metals has the option to earn up to an 80% interest.

Highlights include grab samples up to 25.6 g/t gold, seven zones with inferred continuous gold mineralization and localized confirmation of Windfall Geotek CARDS AI prospectivity map.

The sampling targeted artificial intelligence targets, geophysical targets, and historic showings. The data indicate 7 zones with the potential for continuous gold mineralization on the project with zones measuring up to 500 by 150 metres.

“We have taken an important step forward with the Ashuanipi Project. The combined historic and new data now outlines several key zones on the project to follow up.” said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals.

The Ashuanipi project contains numerous showings and targets over banded iron formation in Quebec. The project falls within the Ashuanipi Complex, a structurally complex geological formation which is prospective for gold mineralization.

Gold mineralization is found in three distinct styles that often occurs in tandem. These include silicified host rock schist with disseminated arsenopyrite (Marie, HB, Red Ridge); sulphides occurring near margins of felsic intrusions and folded dykes (White Snake, Red Ridge); and rusted patches of garnet pyroxenite, granulite facies mafic rock (Ol’ Rusty, Baldie, Nose, Marie).

The White Snake zone displays highest grade and is characterized by gold mineralization near the contact with a large felsic dyke. The most gold is directly adjacent to the dyke (17 to 15 g/t gold) but the host rock was also tested a few metres away and 0.4 g/t gold was present in seemingly unmineralized rock. This means that the gold likely forms a wider halo around the dykes that can be invisible and was historically very rarely sampled;

Red Ridge has the longest gold zone with grab samples up to 12 g/t gold. The southwestern portion has 5 samples above 1 g/t widely spaced at 50 metres along strike. Following the structure directly in line to the Northeast reveals four more anomalous gold samples making the inferred gold mineralization up to 500 metres long. Nose: An area with a clear fold and mineralization is type 3 garnet-pyroxenite with minor felsic dykes;

GeoDL is the company’s in-house deep learning software unit focused on enhancing exploration map and data sets.

