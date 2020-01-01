Red Pine drills 4.78 metres of 25.73 g/t gold at Wawa, Ontario

Share this article















Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTC] reported new and notable results from its 2021 drilling program at the 100%-owned Wawa gold project, northern Ontario, including the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Jubilee shear zone more than 400 metres down-dip of the current boundary of the Surluga deposit inferred resource.

Highlights of the 2021 drilling program includes the intersection in drill hole SD-21-298A of 25.73 g/t gold over 4.78 metres of true width (TW) in the Jubilee shear zone, including 41.73 g/t gold over 1.93 metres (TW) and 45.80 g/t gold over 0.92 metre (TW), more than 400 metres down-dip of the current boundary of the Surluga deposit inferred resource.

There are indications that higher-grade gold mineralization extends down-dip of the Surluga deposit inferred resource in the northern extension of the Surluga deposit with an intersection of 4.39 g/t gold over 2.55 metres (TW) including 8.76 g/t gold over 0.87 metres (TW) in SD-21-299; intersection of 3.38 g/t gold over 2.91 metres (TW) including 5.52 g/t gold over 0.91 metre (TW) in SD-21-301.

Visible gold has been observed in two different veins in the Jubilee shear zone located in hole SD-21-302 in the Surluga South discovery (assays pending).

Quentin Yarie, president and CEO, said, “The results from our 2021 drilling program continue to illustrate the untapped potential of the Wawa gold project. Hole SD-21-298A confirms the presence of zones of high-grade gold mineralization in the Surluga South exploration target and represents an exciting development in the discovery made by Red Pine in 2020. In the northern end of the Jubilee shear zone, greater than 400 metres down-dip of the inferred resource of the Surluga deposit, our drilling results suggest that higher-grade mineralization extends into previously unexplored areas. These results are beginning to define a zone that would expand the resource in the northern end of the deposit.

“Red Pine’s production has significantly improved with the two operating drills on site, the contractor’s recent ability to operate the third drill will significantly improve our drilling production. The third drill, which will target the Darwin-Grace greenfield target, is on schedule to start this month,” said Diamond drilling

As part of its continuing 2021 exploration drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern depth extensions of the Surluga deposit and the Minto mine south deposit. One drill rig is active at the northern end of the Surluga deposit and one drill rig is active at the southern end of the Surluga deposit. The southern drill is testing both the Minto mine south deposit and the Sadowski gold zone discovery.

Red Pine’s 6,800-hectare land package hosts numerous historic gold mines.

