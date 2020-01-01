GoGold drills 33.4 m of 317 g/t AgEq at Los Ricos

21 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

GoGold Resources Inc. [GGD-TSX] on Wednesday released impressive drill results from the Mololoa target at its Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

Drilling highlights include hole LRMG-21-104, which intersected 1.1-metres of 4,366 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), contained within 33.4 metres of 317 g/t AgEq.

GoGold is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer with operations in Mexico. The company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua.

Back in March, 2019, it acquired the rights to an agreement that provides it with the option to acquire a 100% interest in Los Ricos, which consists of 29 concessions and covers over 22,000 hectares. The property is home to several historical mining operations and is located roughly 100 kilometres northwest of Guadalajara.

Los Ricos is split into two projects, Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North. They are 25 kilometres apart. Los Ricos North includes the Salomon-Favor, La Trini and Mololoa targets.

The company has said indicated mineral resources at Los Ricos North stand at 87.8 million ounces of AgEq, grading 122 g/t AgEq, contained in 22.3 million tonnes.

On top of that is an inferred resources of 73.2 million ounces of AgEq, grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes.

Exploration at Los Ricos North was launched in March 2020, and has featured drilling at the El Favor, La Trini, Mololoa, Casados and El Orito targets.

The company has said it is planning an additional 100,000 metres of exploration drilling this year in a bid to outline additional mineral resource ounces.

“Mololoa continues to contribute strong results with high grade intercepts in addition to wider intercepts of potentially bulk minable material,’’ said GoGold President and CEO Brad Langille. “We believe these results will contribute to our goal of aggressively expanding our mineral resources at Los Ricos in 2022.’’

The Mololoa is located approximately 1.0 kilometre north of the El Favor deposit, which is estimated to contain 29.4 million ounces of AgEq in the indicated resource category. The company is speculating that Mololoa may be an extension of the Casados deposit.

“The deposit [Mololoa] consists of multiple veins with a total strike length exceeding 1,000 metres to date and numerous historical workings have been encountered in the drilling to date,’’ the company said in a press release.

GoGold shares were virtually unchanged on the news, easing 0.16% or $0.005 to $3.09 on volume of 196,510. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of $3.79 and $2.17.


Share this article

More Stories

Roscan Gold drills 2.06 g/t gold over 21 metres at Kabaya, Mali

21 hours ago Staff Writer

St. James Gold drills 0.4 g/t gold over 180.3 metres at Florin, Yukon

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Fabled Copper samples up to 27.2% copper at Muskwa project, British Columbia

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Universal Copper drills 0.685% CuEq over 129 metres at Poplar, British Columbia

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Blue Sky Uranium Completes Expansion and Upgrade Drilling Program at the Ivana Deposit, Argentina

23 hours ago Resource World

Golden Lake reports “26.37 meters averaging 5.38 g/t gold” from new target at the Hamburg Mine Zone, Jewel Ridge Project, Nevada

24 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

PDAC 2022 Convention returns to Toronto in person AND online

17 mins ago Resource World

Roscan Gold drills 2.06 g/t gold over 21 metres at Kabaya, Mali

21 hours ago Staff Writer

GoGold drills 33.4 m of 317 g/t AgEq at Los Ricos

21 hours ago Staff Writer

St. James Gold drills 0.4 g/t gold over 180.3 metres at Florin, Yukon

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Fabled Copper samples up to 27.2% copper at Muskwa project, British Columbia

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.