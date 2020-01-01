Roscan Gold drills 2.06 g/t gold over 21 metres at Kabaya, Mali

Share this article

Roscan Gold Corp. [ROS-TSXV; RCGRF-OTC] reported positive reverse circulation (RC) drilling results at Kabaya, part of the Kandiolé project in Mali, West Africa, from an additional 53 holes totalling 5,969 metres.

In order to both discover new gold zones outside our existing resource area and to expand the potential gold resources in its existing resource at Kabaya, Roscan designed an aggressive RC drilling program. This drilling was comprised of 60% step-out holes to test for new gold zones along the North South strike from KB1 to cover the underexplored zone between KB1 and KB3. The remaining 40% of the RC drill holes were focused on an infill drilling program in KB1 and KB2. The excellent gold recovery of 95.65% in saprolite from the metallurgical test work with near surface mineralization points to the economic potential of these targets.

The current drilling results at KB3 outlines an estimated strike length of 200 metres, a width of 80 metres and a 100-metre vertical depth. This zone is open at depth and laterally. There is an 850-metre gap between KB3 and KB1-2, the main gold mineralization that is yet to be fully tested.

The infill holes at KB1 and KB2 enlarge the different grade envelopes and has infilled some areas to expand the continuity of the gold mineralization. KB1 and KB2 have a combined strike length of 985 metres, a horizontal width of 180 metres wide and still open to 225 metres vertical depth at KB1.

Drilling Highlights at Kabaya for step-out RC drill holes included 1.98 g/t gold over 11 metres from drill hole RCDBS22-0078 from 57 metres (KB3), including 5.67 g/t gold over 2 metres from 64 metres and 2.09 g/t gold over 21 metres from 109 metres, including 4.13 g/t gold over 3 metres from 121 metres.

Hole RCDBS21-035 returned 4.79 g/t gold over 7 metres from 133 metres (North of KB1), including 18 g/t gold over 1 metre from 137 metres. Hole RCDBS22-0080 returned 1.19 g/t gold over 15 metres from 33 metres (KB3), including 8.99 g/t gold over 1 metre from 34 metres. Hole RCDBS21-026 returned 2.40 g/t gold over 4 metres from 50 metres, including 7.72 g/t gold over 1 metre from 50 metres (KB3). Hole RCDBS21-027 returned 1.56 g/t gold over 6 metres from 9 metres (KB3).

Drilling Highlights for in-fill Kb1-KB2 RC drill holes included 7.43 g/t gold over 5 metres from 76 metres, including 17.2 g/t gold over 2 metres from 76 metres. Hole RCDBS22-0061 returned 1.46 g/t gold over 31 metres from 117 metres, including 3.29 g/t gold over 2 metres from 124 metres, including 5.57 g/t gold over 2 metres from 137 metres.

Hole RCDBS22-0082 returned 1.49 g/t gold over 28 metres from 49 metres, including 4.20 g/t gold over 1 metres from 54 metres, including 4.47 g/t gold over 1 metre from 67 metres, 1.36 g/t gold over 8 metres from 108 metres, including 3.91 g/t gold over 1 metre from 111 metres. True widths are yet to be determined.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, “Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization which bodes well for the pending maiden resource in Q2. We are excited by the fresh rock intercepts at KB3 that points to a larger mineralized system within the 850-meter gap zone between KB1-2 and KB3, which is yet to be fully tested. We are currently drilling additional RC and Diamond holes at our Mankouke, Disse and Kandiole targets and look forward to reporting additional assay results as they become available.” The Kabaya deposit is part of a prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor. The large Roscan land package covers well this major auriferous structure over 25 km, including the splays around Disse intrusive, occurring new gold discoveries.

Roscan Gold has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold’s Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiolé), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiolé Project in West Mali.

