GoGold Presents Its First Sustainability Update Outlining ESG Practices

GoGold Resources Inc. [TSX: GGD, OTCQX: GLGDF] announced today its first ever Sustainability Update that sets out the Company’s priorities with respect to its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices.

“We’re pleased to release our first Sustainability Update which outlines our vision, values, and achievements related to ESG practices. Silver is a metal that is a key component of the emerging green economy. As we remove old mine tailings from within the city of Parral, we produce silver at a low carbon footprint of 0.004 tCO 2 e per ounce of silver produced,” said Brad Langille, President and CEO. “At GoGold, community is everything. Our philosophy has always been to do business in a way that not only helps our communities and employees thrive, but that also protects natural ecosystems while increasing shareholder value. Acting on our values, our strong commitment to upholding ethical practices, and strict regulatory compliance has solidified a positive reputation for GoGold in the communities in which we operate and beyond.”

The full update is available for download at www.gogoldresources.com/sustainability/

Highlights of the Update:

1.9 million tonnes of tailings waste removed at our Parral operation

30,000m 3 of water saved at our Parral operation

of water saved at our Parral operation 12,000 hours of safety and professional development training

$1.1 million USD spent on community investment including sponsorships, donations, and community benefit agreements

Shares of GoGold are trading up $0.08 to CAD$3.12.

