Gold Basin Resources drills 9.14 metres of 3.49 g/t gold at Gold Basin Project, Arizona

23 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Gold Basin Resources Corp. [GXX-CSE] reported the final batch of assays from the recently completed Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Cyclopic area of its 100%-owned 7,669.34-acre Gold Basin oxide gold project in Mohave County,  northwestern Arizona.

The Phase 1 Drilling Program focussed on the near-surface (above 100m) gold mineralisation, which shows excellent continuity of gold mineralisation both laterally and vertically, and remains open in all directions. The Phase 2 Drilling Program is currently being planned and is expected to continue to both infill data gaps and attempt to expand the gold mineralisation along and across the current 1,650-metre strike.

Highlights include 9.1 metres at 3.5 g/t gold, including 15.9 g/t gold from 6.1 to 7.62 metres in Hole CM-20-112. Hole CM20-114 returned 4.57 metres at 1.38 g/t gold. Hole CM20-122 returned 7.62 metres at 2.03 g/t gold. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

Share this article

More Stories

Loncor Gold increases Imbo Project resources, DRC

2 mins ago Resource World

Manganese consumption aligned with steel and lithium-ion battery demand

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Troilus Gold raising $35 million for Quebec mine

22 hours ago Staff Writer

G2 Goldfields drills 11.3 metres of 9.25 g/t gold at Oko, Guyana

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Tarachi drills 12 metres of 7.26 g/t gold at La Dura Mine, Mexico

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Fission Uranium outlines feasibility study details

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Loncor Gold increases Imbo Project resources, DRC

2 mins ago Resource World

Manganese consumption aligned with steel and lithium-ion battery demand

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Troilus Gold raising $35 million for Quebec mine

22 hours ago Staff Writer

G2 Goldfields drills 11.3 metres of 9.25 g/t gold at Oko, Guyana

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Tarachi drills 12 metres of 7.26 g/t gold at La Dura Mine, Mexico

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.