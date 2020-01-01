Gold Basin Resources drills 9.14 metres of 3.49 g/t gold at Gold Basin Project, Arizona

Share this article















Gold Basin Resources Corp. [GXX-CSE] reported the final batch of assays from the recently completed Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Cyclopic area of its 100%-owned 7,669.34-acre Gold Basin oxide gold project in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona.

The Phase 1 Drilling Program focussed on the near-surface (above 100m) gold mineralisation, which shows excellent continuity of gold mineralisation both laterally and vertically, and remains open in all directions. The Phase 2 Drilling Program is currently being planned and is expected to continue to both infill data gaps and attempt to expand the gold mineralisation along and across the current 1,650-metre strike.

Highlights include 9.1 metres at 3.5 g/t gold, including 15.9 g/t gold from 6.1 to 7.62 metres in Hole CM-20-112. Hole CM20-114 returned 4.57 metres at 1.38 g/t gold. Hole CM20-122 returned 7.62 metres at 2.03 g/t gold. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

