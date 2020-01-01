Gold in The Saskatchewan Trans Hudson Corridor

Share this article

SKRR Exploration is drilling at the Olson Gold Project and then will move the drill to a similar size program at the historic Manson Bay occurrence in proximity to the Flin Flon ore body.

SKRR is actively drilling in the massive Trans Hudson Corridor, which extends to the gold rich Homestake deposits to the South, as well as the Snow Lake deposits further North.



Eric Morley (Geologist), Joan Beatty (Twin Bay Resort), and Sherman Dahl (SKRR Exploration)

The SKRR vision is simple. Saskatchewan is under explored compared to the rest of the well-known gold belts in Canada. Yet, Saskatchewan has gold everywhere. The Flin Flon ore body alone produced a stunning 7 million ounces of gold.

SKRR Exploration Inc. has provided an update on intersections of arsenopyrite-bearing sulphides, along with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining, in the current and continuing drill program at the Olson property in the Trans-Hudson corridor in Saskatchewan.



Core Samples – Olson Gold Project – February 2022

Sherman Dahl, chief executive officer of SKRR, commented: “The visual indications of mineralization for which assays are pending are encouraging. It is important to note the continuation of mineralization and the indications that this second drill program at Olson points to an expansion of the known gold zones at Olson.”

Drilling is progressing well on the Olson gold project located in Saskatchewan, 25 kilometres west of the community of Deschambault Lake and 80 kilometres south of SSR Mining’s Seabee gold operation. Five drill holes have been completed during the current program for a total of 840 metres (2,756 feet), further defining the Olson zone where 19 holes have been drilled since 1958 in an area of consistently mineralized rocks. Systematic exploration of the Olson area indicates the presence of a significant gold-enriched zone interpreted to be orogenic in nature, with encouraging mineralization reported in all drill holes completed recently. Drilling, core logging and sampling are currently underway, with analytical results pending. A total of 1,890 metres in 10 holes is planned for the Olson zone and other target areas of the property, including the Ackbar, Michaels Lake and Carina zones, with drilling activity expected to continue into March 2022.

In the most recent market update by Barrick Gold Mark Bristow stated:

“I’ve said before that Barrick is under-invested in Canada, our home country, and we mean to correct that. The fact that it is one of the world’s most mining-friendly jurisdictions is also an incentive.”



Dwayne Ballantyne cutting core in Northern Saskatchewan – Flin Flon Area of The Trans Hudson Corridor

The team at SKRR Exploration is of the view that the gold in Saskatchewan and The Trans Hudson Corridor may provide the foundation for Canada’s next big gold mining district.

