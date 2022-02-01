Tahltan Nation Development Corp. to distribute Sandvik mining equipment in Golden Triangle, Yukon

Share this article

Sandvik AB [SDVKF-OTC] and Tahltan Nation Development Corp. (TNDC) have entered into an agreement for northwestern British Columbia and Yukon to establish TNDC as a reseller of Sandvik mining equipment, parts, tools, and digital solutions for the region.

Northwestern British Columbia and Yukon’s mining industries have seen rapid growth and increased investment over the past several years. Newcrest Mining Ltd., Seabridge Gold Inc., Skeena Resources, and others are actively developing the high-potential yet remote Golden Triangle region – a world-class mining jurisdiction with a thriving mineral exploration sector. Yukon also holds tremendous potential for prospective projects. As the regions are developed, TNDC is focused on ensuring its participation and positioning the surrounding communities for sustainable economic activity.

TNDC provides services to the resource exploration, mine development, mining, construction, forestry, power, and infrastructure sectors and in doing so creates employment, training and contracting opportunities to Tahltans. An Indigenous community-owned business in northwest British Columbia, TNDC was established in 1985 to enable the Tahltan Nation to fully participate in the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory, which encompasses 11% of the province, includes parts of Yukon, and contains 70 percent of B.C.’s Golden Triangle.

“TNDC is the perfect partner for Sandvik in this rapidly developing region,” said Sandvik Canada’s managing director Peter Corcoran. “Sandvik is committed to continuous improvement in the area of sustainability, which includes economic sustainability for the communities surrounding mining operations that Sandvik is involved in, and TNDC has demonstrated that they are highly capable of bringing this value back to the communities.”

“The future of mining lies in technology and sustainability. Coupled with the outlook for the sector and our pending expansion of fibre optics in the region, TNDC is keen to be at the forefront through this partnership with Sandvik. Sandvik’s global reputation for safety, quality, performance, customer service excellence, and commitment to economic, environmental and social sustainability through equitable Indigenous relationships, makes them an exceptional partner for TNDC. We value Sandvik’s confidence in TNDC’s capabilities and look forward to working together to support the growing industry and create innovative opportunities for Tahltans, local Indigenous communities and all residents in the region,” said Paul Gruner, TNDC’s CEO.

According to Dany Gaudreault, Sandvik Canada’s Indigenous Engagement Manager, it was clear from the beginning that TNDC has the experience and capacity to bring Sandvik mining equipment to the Golden Triangle region and support to develop it as a world-class mining jurisdiction. “The Tahltan have proven that they are highly capable and we have no doubt that this new partnership between TNDC and Sandvik will bring immense value to mines in the region.”

Sandvik’s full suite of mining products including surface and underground drills, underground loaders and trucks, stationary crushers and screens, automation and digital solutions, rock tools, and parts is available through TNDC, effective February 1, 2022.

