Gold Springs assays return 5.30 g/t gold with 12.4 g/t silver over 19.8 metres

Gold Springs Resource Corp. [TSX-GRC, OTCQB-GRCAF] has reported its first assay results from its 2021 ongoing drill program at the Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA, in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Highlights include:

5.30 g/t gold with 12.4 g/t silver over 19.8 metres in hole E-21-012 (South Jumbo);

1.58 g/t gold with 8.3 g/t silver over 9.1 metres in hole E-21-004 (South Jumbo);

2.10 g/t gold with 3.4 g/t silver over 3.1 metres in hole J-21-001 (North Jumbo);

4.32 g/t gold with 10.3 g/t silver over 1.6 metres in hole J-21-001 (North Jumbo).

Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration, stated: “The very good result of the hole E-21-012 with 5.3 g/t gold over nearly 20 metres at its bottom is a very important gold intercept that confirms our belief that the Jumbo South resource not only continues at depth, but could also extend further west. Several holes will be planned in the future to fully test the depth and western projections of this significant mineralization.

“Holes E-21-004, 005 and 011 were all drilled in the South Jumbo Gap Zone, a 250-metre-long gap in the resource with only one previous hole. These holes demonstrate that mineralization continues through this area which should have a positive impact on the overall resource.

“The one North Jumbo resource step out hole J-21-001 succeeded in finding narrow intercepts with high-grade gold values”.

Gold was seen in 9 of the 12 holes located in the South Jumbo resource area. These holes were designed to test for extensions of the resource to the south, within the gap zone and at depth.

Shares of Gold Springs closed at $0.15 with 250,279,593 shares issued and outstanding.

