Gold Springs Resource drills 36.6 metres of 0.82 g/t AuEq at Gold Springs project, Nevada

Gold Springs Resource Corp. [GRC-TSXV; GRCAF-OTCQB] reports assay results that confirm the existence of a gold system at the White Point target, located on the Nevada portion of its 100%-owned U.S. flagship Gold Springs project.

Highlights include 0.82 g/t gold equivalent over 36.6 metres within hole WP-21-005; 1.40 g/t AuEq over 15.3 metres within hole WP-21-006; 0.70 g/t AuEq over 13.7 metres within hole WP-21-002; and 0.56 g/t AuEq over 19.9 metres within hole WP-21-003.

Randall Moore, executive vice-president of exploration, stated: “These results confirm a significant gold system at White Point. Our 2021 drilling program has produced three significant discoveries: Tremor was highlighted by 1.00 g/t AuEq over 163.1 metres; Charlie Ross was highlighted by 1.17 g/t AuEq over 45.7 metres; White Point was highlighted by 0.82 g/t AuEq over 36.6 metres.

“The Gold Springs project is developing as we hoped with four resources at North Jumbo, South Jumbo, Grey Eagle and Thor open to expansion and with new gold discoveries on three additional targets, where we believe we can add new resources in 2022. We are still waiting for results in the coming weeks on 15 additional holes at Tremor and on seven holes at Charlie Ross.”

The company’s 2021 drilling program has now ended as the first major snowstorm has closed access to the site. The company will now focus on completing the detailed logging of the 2021 drill holes, updating current models and developing new ones for the new discovery areas.

Plans for 2022 include updating the resource in the first quarter and restarting the drilling program as soon as weather conditions permit, which is expected to be in late March, 2022.

White Point is located 400 metres west of the Grey Eagle resource area and is characterized by gold-bearing sheeted veins and breccias. The holes completed at White Point this year are expanding the knowledge of the controls for the gold mineralization in this structurally complex area. White Point is situated in an area along a caldera margin that has been impacted by radial and circular fracture systems associated with the caldera. These drill results, which trace gold mineralization for over 200 metres at White Point, will assist in the development of a model to aid in the planning of future drill programs.

Gold Springs Resource is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its PEA-stage Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah.

In another development, Robert van Doorn tendered his resignation as a director.