Blue Moon completes 2021 drill program at Blue Moon, California

Blue Moon Metals Inc. [MOON-TSXV; BMOOF-OTCQB] completed the 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned polymetallic Blue Moon project located 22 miles east of Merced, Mariposa, County, California. The property hosts zinc, silver, gold and copper. The drill program consisted of four step-out holes totalling 5,873 feet (1,790 metres). The drill program tested a number of high impact targets including the potential for new massive sulphide lens to the south of the Blue Moon deposit. Drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada, for assay.

“The 2021 program focused on exploring for new sulphide lens and we are particularly excited about hole-83 as this is appears to be a new sulphide lens separate from the Blue Moon deposit,” stated Patrick McGrath, CEO. “The addition of zinc to the USGS critical metals list also highlights the United States domestic zinc supply will be critical for a sustainable infrastructure plan and the Blue Moon project in the United States is in a great position to contribute to that plan.”

The Blue Moon polymetallic deposit is well located with existing local infrastructures including paved highways three miles from site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from site, three-hour drive to the Oakland port and a four-hour drive to service centre of Reno.

The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon NI 43-101 mineral resource includes 7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% equivalent (4.95% zinc, 0.04 oz/ton gold, 0.46% copper and 1.33 oz/ton silver), containing 771 million lbs zinc, 300,000 oz gold, 71 million lbs copper and 10 million oz silver.

The company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore’s Hackett River deposit.

The company also reported that the United States Geological Survey (USGS) is adding zinc to its critical minerals list. In being added to the list, the USGS determined that zinc is critical to the well-being of the United States economy coupled with very few new domestic zinc development projects. The Blue Moon project was a past zinc producer.