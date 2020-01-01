Gold Standard drills 57.9 metres of 0.68 g/t gold at Dark Star, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Drilling operations at Gold Standard’s Railroad-Pinion Project in the Carlin Trend, Nevada. Source Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. [GSV-TSX, NYSE American] reported drill results from 14 reverse circulation/sonic holes and five core holes at the Dark Star oxide gold deposit in Elko, County, Nevada. Drill holes DR20-01 through DR20-09 were previously released on Nov. 18, 2020.

Drill holes DR20-10 through DR20-14 tested for extensions of bedrock mineralization at Dark Star Main. The oxide mineralization results reported in DR20-12 (57.9 metres of 0.68 g/t gold) and DR20-14 (29.0 metres of 0.56 g/t gold) continue to demonstrate that that mineralization remains open to the east at Dark Star Main.

Jason Attew, President and CEO, said, “Dark Star Main remains open to the east and provides an opportunity to incrementally grow the resource base with further drilling. Any additional ounces delineated at Dark Star would be economically attractive given mineralization starts at surface and is planned to be mined early in the project life.”

Development Highlights:

Drill holes DC20-01 through DC20-05 were completed as geotechnical core holes designed to assess pit wall stability and design. DC20-05 (11.2m @ 1.77 g Au/t) did intersect oxide mineralization along the West Fault.

Drill holes DR20-15 through DR20-23, and SS21-13 through SS21-14 were completed on a zone of gravels east of the Dark Star Main deposit. The gold grades intersected represent an eroded portion of the Dark Star Main deposit and are currently being evaluated for utilization / suitability as over-liner on the proposed heap leach pad.

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project of which Dark Star is a part. The project is part of a +21,000-hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100%-owned or controlled by Gold Standard.


