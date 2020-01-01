Gold X Mining drills 36.7 metres of 2.92 g/t gold at Toroparu

Share this article















Gold X Mining Corp. [GLDX-TSXV; GLDXF-OTCQX] reported results from its recently completed Phase 1 10,166-metre diamond drill program. The focus of the drilling was to test the continuity of grade within recently discovered high-grade gold bearing structures as well as upgrade and expand the current mineral resource at the 100%-owned Toroparu Gold Project in Western Guyana.

Assay results from the 2020 High-Grade Definition Drill Program returned significant gold concentrations within multiple high-grade sub-vertical structures predictively modelled by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. and High Power Exploration using historical drill data.

Gold grades range from 3.1 g/t to 31.0 g/t, and have a length weighted average grade of 7.1 g/t (uncut) over 24 intervals highlighted in this release. Of particular note, the primary sub-vertical mineralized structures within the Toroparu Main Zone demonstrate continuity both in width and up to 200 m in strike and dip and have not been tested to depth.

These high-grade structures lie within and below the latest Toroparu Main Resource Pit and extend up to 2.5 km along strike into the Toroparu NW Zone.

Upon review and recommendation by Nordmin/HPX, the company has initiated a Phase 2 diamond drill program.

Paul Matysek, CEO, notes, “Results from drill-testing the high-grade gold structures exceeded our expectations. We now have clear geological and structural evidence that the high-grade structures run along the total 2.5-km strike length of the Toroparu Main & NW Zones. It is our belief this drilling identified significant additional gold mineralization potential outside of the historical open pit boundaries of our project.”

Toroparu Main Pit assays returned 36.7 metres averaging 2.92 g/t with multiple structure intersections including 4.7 metres of 3.1 g/t, 9.5 metres of 3.4 g/t, and 4.5 metres of 6 g/t in TPD 526. Hole TPD 530 returned 7.3 metres of 8.0 g/t gold, including 5.3 metres of 10.7 g/t.

The Toroparu Open Pit Extension returned 13.5 metres averaging 2.66 g/t, including 3.4 metres from 84.5 to 87.9 metres depth grading 8.0 g/t in hole TPD 501.

The Toroparu NW Zone returned 13.5 metres grading 2.66 g/t, including a structural intercept over 3.4 metres grading 8.0 g/t in hole TPD 501. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

The Phase 2 10,000-metre follow-up drill program targets both sub-vertical high-grade structures and specific areas of shallow mineralization with additional in-fill and step-out drill holes.

