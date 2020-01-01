Newrange hits 12.47 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at Pamlico Project, Nevada

Share this article















Newrange Gold Corp. [NRG-TSXV; NRGOF-OTCQB; X6C-FSE] said Tuesday February 23 that it has intersected a new high-grade gold zone at its 100%-optioned Pamlico Project near Hawthorne, Nevada. The project covers the historic Pamlico group of mines as well as the nearby Good Hope, Gold Bar and Sunset mines.

Newrange said reverse circulation drilling has discovered high-grade, oxide mineralization approximately 85 metres east of the Merritt zone. Hole P21-115, drilled at -60˚, intersected several high-grade structures assaying up to 22.35 g/t gold over 1.5 metres surrounded by lower grade halos, very similar in nature to the Merritt Zone itself.

The uppermost zone of gold mineralization starts at 15.2 metres downhole, returning 4.38 g/t gold over 13.7 metres, including 12.47 g/t gold over 4.5 metres from 16.77 to 21.34 metres.

It is not clear yet if this new zone is continuous with the Merritt Zone, the company said in the Tuesday press release.

Exploration to date has been insufficient to define a mineral resource that would meet NI 43-101 standards of disclosure. However, hopes that this could soon change is based on Pamlico’s location and previous history.

Drilling by previous operators and owners intersected very high-grade mineralization. One drill hole intersected 4.6 metres, grading 239.7 g/t gold, and included 0.8 metres assaying 702.5 g/t in an area called the Merritt Zone.

But due to the fact that the property had previously been in private hands since 1898, it remains underexplored in terms of modern exploration techniques.

“The discovery of more high-grade gold mineralization close to the Merritt Zone is an exciting development and appears to validate our hypothesis that multiple high-grade zones surrounded by halos of lower grade exist over a much broader area,” said Newrange CEO Bob Archer.

“While historic mining may have removed some gold from the hills, we are confident that other, buried zones remain to be found,” Archer said.

Archer went on to say that a new intrusive-related exploration model is being validated by drill-testing of induced polarization targets and the extension of the geophysical survey to cover the entire property is indicating that the entire system may be several kilometres in size.

“With the discovery of additional high-grade gold mineralization so close to the Merritt Zone, a follow-up program of RC drilling is being prepared to delineate this new zone,” the company said.

Share this article













