Goldcliff Resource samples high-grade silver at Ainsworth

Share this article















Goldcliff Resource Corp. [GCN-TSXV; GCFFF: OTCBB] reports rock sampling values as high as 359 g/t silver confirm strong silver grades in the areas around two historic workings on its 100%-owned Ainsworth silver project near Kaslo, British Columbia.

Results were recently received from a brief detailed geochemical rock, soil and drainage sediment sampling program conducted during the first week of October, 2020. A total of 38 rock samples and 18 lithic drainage samples were collected from areas focused on the Cedar Creek canyon and the region around the old No. 1 mine and Silver Hoard workings, as well as the area between the two historic mines.

The No. 1 mine was the largest silver producer in the Ainsworth camp and B.C. Minfile records report a recovered grade of 49.6 oz/ton silver. The Silver Hoard is located 800 metres north of the No. 1. Although Minfile records list it as a producer, it would be better understood today as a prospect bulk sample. The recorded grade at Silver Hoard was just over 101 oz/ton silver.

At Silver Hoard, a black, manganiferous breccia outcrop sample yielded 359 g/t silver. Upslope and west of the No. 1 mine adit, a partially buried sample of rusty subcrop in a recently logged area returned 355 g/t silver and 4.73% zinc. Two LDS samples taken below the No. 1 mine adit and below the mine dump yielded 825 g/t silver and 498 g/t silver, respectively, with both also displaying highly anomalous base metal values.

A soil sampling line was run between the No. 1 and Silver Hoard workings with B-horizon soil samples taken at 25-metre, 50-metre and 100-metre intervals. Twenty-four of the 36 soil samples returned values in excess of one g/t silver. A sample taken below the No. 1 mine returned values of 251 g/t silver.

Goldcliff plans follow-up work this spring, which will include airborne geophysics and additional prospecting. Further exploration will be designed around the direct shipping exploitation model. Ainsworth is approximately 120 km from the Teck smelter in Trail, B.C. There are also several small flotation mills in Southern B.C.

Share this article













