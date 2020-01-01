Golden Independence drills 24.4 metres of 9.11 g/t gold at Nevada project

Share this article















Golden Independence Mining Corp. [IGLD-CSE] reported the next series of drill results from its recently completed 2020 resource expansion drill program at the Independence Project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Results from these four reverse circulation (RC) holes include 9.11 g/t gold and 25.2 g/t silver over 80 feet (24.4 metres), including 12.06 g/t gold and 30.7 g/t silver over 60 feet (18.3 metres), including 23.16 g/t gold and 49.8 g/t silver over 30 feet (9.1 metres).

Other drill results include 0.92 g/t gold and 18.5 g/t silver over 115 feet (35.1 metres), including 1.78 g/t gold and 30.7 g/t silver over 50 feet (15.2 metres); as well as 0.52 g/t gold and 9.8 g/t silver over 185 feet (56.4 metres) including 1.24 g/t gold and 24.2 g/t silver over 15 feet (4.6 metres); and 0.65 g/t gold and 17.5 g/t silver over 40 feet (12.2 metres).

“These four holes are the first in a series testing the main oxide historic resource zone to depth,” commented Golden Independence president Tim Henneberry. “This main area was historically mined for gold veins so higher-grade intervals within the oxide zone, while not unexpected, are a nice bonus as we expand the Independence project’s mineralized foot print in advance of the upcoming H1 resource estimate,” he concluded.

“Hole AGEI-32 returned 85 feet grading 0.52 g/t gold and 4.6 g/t silver within the known mineralized zone of the Independence Project and also returned 80 feet grading 9.11 g/t gold and 25.2 g/t silver outside of the known mineralized zone,” noted Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis. “These results support our model that higher-grade areas within the oxide zone are the result of vertical fracture structures linked to the deeper sulphide mineralization and reinforce our belief that results from our recent drill program will significantly expand and increase the historic oxide resource at the Independence project,” he continued.

The Independence gold property benefits from over $25-million (U.S.) in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines’ Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

