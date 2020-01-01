Goldplay Mining samples 21.8 g/t gold at Goldstorm South, British Columbia

Share this article

Goldplay Mining Inc. [AUC-TSXV; AUCCF-OTCQB] reported results from its 2021 field program on the Goldstorm South project, formerly referred to as the Niut Mountain project, located within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of White Saddle Air Services Ltd.’s helicopter base in the western Chilcotin district of southwestern British Columbia.

Highlights include the discovery of the Travler gold vein system, assaying 21.8 g/t gold with 20.6 g/t silver from grab sample. There are three gold showings now known along a mostly unexplored, open 2.6-km extent of a subsidiary structure to the regional Tchaikazan fault system, an extension of the system associated with mineralization in the Bralorne gold camp. Assays ranged from 0.44 to 1.77% copper from six grab samples collected within a 260-metre area (yielding an average of 0.71% Cu), confirming mineralization at Fly porphyry prospect.

The anomalous copper plus or minus molybdenum in talus fines suggests an extension of the Fly prospect 750 metres to north. A drill permit application submitted.

Catalin Kilofliski, president and CEO, stated: “We are excited about our new gold-silver discovery along a mostly unexplored and highly prospective structure, and the confirmation of, and suggested continuity to, significant porphyry copper mineralization at Goldstorm South. We are anticipating an exciting 2022 exploration program on both our Goldstorm South and Big Frank projects, based on the new discoveries made during our initial evaluation programs. A drill permit application for Goldstorm South has been submitted and a National Instrument 43-101 technical report has also been commissioned and will be available shortly.”

The project was optioned by Goldplay in 2021 based on the presence of favourable alteration and extensive gossans with known porphyry-copper-style mineralization (primarily the 1970s-era Fly prospect), and gold-bearing vein-type mineralization (Harvey gold and Fly Creek).

The discovery of the Travler showing, the confirmation of significant porphyry copper mineralization and alteration at the Fly prospect (with evidence of continuity along trend), and the indication of additional porphyry-style alteration (Niut Mountain) during the brief 2021 exploration program attest to the excellent potential for new discoveries on the project.

The company’s board of directors granted 1.4 million incentive stock options to directors, management and consultants, subject to regulatory acceptance.

