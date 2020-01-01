Red Pine drills 18.21 g/t gold over 1.95 metres of at Wawa, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV] reported drilling results from its 2021 drilling program at the 100%-owned Wawa gold project 2 km southeast of Wawa, northern Ontario. Hole SD-21-308 discovered significant mineralization 140 metres downdip of the resource boundary in the northern part of the Surluga deposit in the Jubilee shear zone. This new zone, starting at approximately 240 metres of vertical depth and named the Surluga North discovery, has the potential to expand the current resource of the Surluga deposit at the Wawa gold project.

Highlights of the continuing drilling program include Hole SD-21-308 that intersected a mineralized envelope covering 27.26 metres estimated true width (TW) in the Jubilee shear zone, including 18.21 g/t gold over 1.95 metres (TW) and 3.90 g/t gold over 4.47 metres (TW), including 18.14 g/t gold over 0.82 metres (TW).

Visible gold has been observed in the following holes in veins and shear zones adjacent to the Jubilee shear zone in SD-21-309 and SD-21-313; in the Surluga South discovery (Jubilee shear zone south) in SD-21-312A; in the Nyman shear zone hole DG-22-317. Assays are pending.

Quentin Yarie, president and CEO, said, “Our ongoing exploration program testing the southern and northern extensions of the Jubilee shear zone continue to indicate that significant zones of gold mineralization remain to be discovered downdip and beyond the footprint of the existing resources. Hole SD-21-308 opened a potential extension of gold mineralization beyond the current boundary of the Surluga deposit resource, which is less than 250 metres below surface.

“With four drills turning on site our exploration program can now test in parallel the Surluga South and North discoveries and the Darwin-Grace-Nyman target.”

As part of the Wawa gold project’s continuing drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern extensions of the Surluga deposit, and the extension of the Minto mine deposit beyond the footprints of their respective resources. One drill rig is active at the northern end of the Surluga deposit and two drill rigs are active at the southern end of the Surluga deposit. The southern drill rigs are also concurrently testing the Minto mine shear zone. The fourth drill rig is currently testing the Grace-Nyman shear system near the historic Darwin-Grace mine.

The Wawa gold project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the past five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.

