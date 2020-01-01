Goliath Resources samples 10 metres grading 14.11 g/t AuEq at Golddigger

Share this article















Goliath Resources Ltd. [TSX-V-GOT; OTCQB-GOTRF; FSE-B4IE] reported results for the 2020 field program on the Surebet discovery zone on its 100%-controlled Golddigger property in the prolific Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Multiple high-grade polymetallic gold-silver targets have been identified along 1 km (1,000 metres) of strike and 0.5 km (500 metres) of vertical relief with an average true width of 9.33 metres assaying 10.66 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) and 7.58 g/t gold based on extensive channel sampling taken and remains open.

These targets are contained within a shear zone that is exposed at surface for 1 km (1,000 metres) where 10 are planned to be tested in the inaugural 2021 drill program. The high-grade polymetallic gold-silver mineralization is contained within a broad alteration halo of strongly silicified Hazelton group sediments up to 43.5 metres wide containing mineralization assaying less than 0.5 g/t AuEq.

The Surebet Zone is located seven km west of the Dolly Varden mine road and 10 km to deepwater barge access, providing good access to infrastructure in Alice Arm. The Surebet Zone is also situated eight km southwest of Auryn Resources’ Homestake Ridge, which has a high-grade gold-silver resource estimate (indicated and inferred) of 982,700 oz gold at 4.99 g/t gold and 19.6 million ounces of silver at 97.7 g/t silver, with drill intercepts of up to 73 metres of 21 g/t gold and 12 g/t silver.

Surebet discovery highlights:

Ten strong drill targets containing high-grade polymetallic gold-silver mineralization have been confirmed along 1,000 metres of strike and one additional target located on the East splay zone about 200 metres away.

Surebet Waterfall Zone – Drill Targets:

Lower Waterfall: 14.11 g/t gold over 10.0 metres true width, including 17.60 g/t AuEq over 8.0 metres and 21.32 g/t AuEq over 6.0 metres and 30.55 g/t AuEq over 4.0 metres, remains open;

Main Waterfall: 10.91 g/t AuEq over 11.8 m true width, including 16.64 g/t AuEq over 6.8 m and 20.54 g/t AuEq over 4.8 m, remains open;

Upper Waterfall: 8.65 g/t AuEq over 3.0 m true width, remains open.

Surebet Main Zone – drill target: 6.64 g/t AuEq over 10.9 m true width, including 7.66 g/t AuEq over 8.4 m.

Refer to company press release for complete assays.

