Teck partners to test germ-killing copper on Vancouver Transit

17 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Teck Resources Limited [TSX-TECK.A, TECK.B; NYSE-TECK] announced it is partnering with TransLink, Vancouver Coastal Health, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, Coalition for Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction, and the University of British Columbia to test antimicrobial copper coatings on high-touch transit surfaces on buses and SkyTrain in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Copper alloy surfaces are naturally antimicrobial with self-sanitizing properties, with research showing that these surfaces eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses.

This project is the first of its kind on a transit system in North America and the latest in Teck’s ongoing efforts to promote the use of antimicrobial copper surfaces in healthcare and public spaces through its Copper & Health Program.

The pilot project, fully funded by Teck, will run for an initial phase of four weeks with various copper surfaces installed on two buses on high-ridership routes and two SkyTrain cars. An organosilane surface preservative will also be tested that has the potential to control and/or prevent the growth of microorganisms on treated surfaces.

“We are proud to be working with all the partners on this important pilot project to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in high-traffic public areas and prevent infections,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck. “Through the Copper & Health program, Teck has been partnering with healthcare professionals, academia and others for years to help make communities safer. This pilot builds on those efforts at a critical time as the world works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“This project builds on preceding research and will increase our understanding of the effectiveness of copper in killing organisms on frequently-touched surfaces. Positive findings will then be used to study the impact of copper on bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19 and norovirus,” said Dr. Marthe Charles, Medical Microbiologist at Vancouver Coastal Health. “This holds future infection control benefits not only for the public in their travels but for healthcare workers and patients who navigate their medical journey at Vancouver Coastal Health and beyond.”

Teck is a significant producer of copper.


Share this article

More Stories

Antioquia Gold earns $1.5 million in Q3 2020

15 hours ago Resource World

Deep-Sea mineral platform launched ahead of battery boom

16 hours ago Resource World

Goliath Resources samples 10 metres grading 14.11 g/t AuEq at Golddigger

17 hours ago Resource World

RT Minerals intersects 33.1 metres of 2.81 g/t Gold including 8 metres of 9.43 g/t Au and up to 1 Metre of 24.49 g/t Au

17 hours ago Resource World

High Tide Resources Intersects 314.7 m Grading 29.6% Total Fe From Its Labrador West Iron Project

17 hours ago Resource World

U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations Advances Budget Allocations for American Uranium Reserve Program

18 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Antioquia Gold earns $1.5 million in Q3 2020

15 hours ago Resource World

Deep-Sea mineral platform launched ahead of battery boom

16 hours ago Resource World

Goliath Resources samples 10 metres grading 14.11 g/t AuEq at Golddigger

17 hours ago Resource World

Teck partners to test germ-killing copper on Vancouver Transit

17 hours ago Resource World

RT Minerals intersects 33.1 metres of 2.81 g/t Gold including 8 metres of 9.43 g/t Au and up to 1 Metre of 24.49 g/t Au

17 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.