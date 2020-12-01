Gowest Gold processing first Bradshaw gold

Share this article















Gowest Gold Ltd. [GWA-TSXV; GWSAF-OTC; 1GW-FSE] has provided a further update on its progress towards bringing the company’s 100%-owned Bradshaw gold deposit near Timmins, Ontario into production.

Northern Sun’s Redstone Mill began processing the first gold-bearing mixed development ore from Bradshaw on December 1, 2020. As previously reported, this material is part of the gold-bearing mixed development ore that had been collected and stockpiled on-site from the company’s ongoing Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample program.

The company also reported it is working with interested parties and reviewing both short- and long-term financing opportunities required to raise sufficient funds to complete the bulk sample and advance Bradshaw towards commercial production, targeted for 2021.

Greg Romain, Gowest President, said, “Following on our recent receipt of our mining production permit for Bradshaw as well as commissioning of the ore-sorter and other operational advances at the site, this start of milling at Redstone represents another critical milestone towards seeing the Bradshaw gold deposit as the newest gold mine in the Timmins camp.”

Gowest is focused on the development of its Bradshaw Gold Deposit on the Frankfield property, part of the company’s North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its more than 100 km2 NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a NI 43-101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes grading 6.19 g/t gold containing 422,000 ounces and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million tonnes grading 6.47 g/t gold containing 755,000 ounces.

Further, based on the Pre-Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t gold cut-off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200/oz, totalling 1.8 million tonnes grading 4.82 g/t gold for 277,000 ounces.

Share this article













