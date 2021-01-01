Nighthawk Gold names Salehi as CEO

Share this article















Nighthawk Gold Corp. [NHK-TSXV, OTC-MIMZF] on Wednesday December 9 announced the appointment of Keyvan Salehi as President and CEO. Effective January 1, 2021, he succeeds Dr. Michael Byron, who will remain with the company as a director and consultant to ensure continuity of exploration programs and to guide Nighthawk’s efforts on a number of high priority regional targets.

Nighthawk’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Colomac Gold Project in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

The property contain the former Colomac open pit gold mine (528,000 oz gold between 1990 and 1997) are part of the much larger Indin Lake property, which covers 90,000 hectares and is thought to contain 20 gold deposits. Five of those deposits are on the Colomac leases.

Nighthawk has advanced the Colomac Project by outlining indicated resources of 25.89 million tonnes averaging 2.01 g/t gold or 1.67 million ounces, plus inferred resources of 5.71 million tonnes averaging 2.03 g/t gold or 370,000 ounces. The majority of that material is contained within an underground resource.

Nighthawk is backed by several high-profile investors, including Kinross Gold Corp. [K-TSX; KGC-NYSE], Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. [OR-TSX, NYSE] and financier Robert Cudney’s Northfield Capital.

Nighthawk said its newly appointed CEO has 20 years of experience in the mining industry, having held various senior roles in operations, projects and corporate development. Prior to joining Nighthawk, Salehi served as Vice-President of Corporate Development and Technical Services with Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. [MPVD-TSX, NYSE]. In that role, he was responsible for providing operational and technical oversight for Mountain Province’s jointly owned 12,000 tonnes per day diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

He served in similar roles at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL-TSX, NYSE; KLA-ASX], and previously St. Andrew Goldfields, a company acquired by Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences, Mineral Engineering from the University of Toronto and an Executive MBA from the Kellogg-Schulich School of Management.

Nighthawk recently released more assay results from Colomac. Results were from four holes (2,574 metres) completed on zones 1.5, 2.0 and 3.0 of a structure known as the Colomac Main sill. Highlights include Hole C20-06, which targeted Zone 2.0 and returned 252.13 metres (150 metres true width) of 1.84 g/t gold, including 200.45 metres (110 metres true width) of 2.01 g/t gold with several higher-grade intercepts.

