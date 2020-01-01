Gran Colombia intersects high-grade gold at Segovia Operations

Share this article















Gran Colombia Gold Corp. [GCM-TSX; TPRFF-OTCQX] announced high-grade intercepts from 72 diamond drill holes of in-mine and near-mine drilling at its Segovia Operations in Colombia. Assays are included from three additional kick-off holes from the ongoing directional drilling program at the El Silencio Deep Zone.

High-grade intercepts from eight drill holes carried out by the company’s Mine Geology Department provide and corroborate information of interest for current and future development on different sectors of the Providencia and El Silencio mines.

Highlights include:

Providencia: 111.79 g/t gold over 0.95 metres;

Sandra K: 45.63 g/t gold with 78.4 g/t silver over 0.50 metres on the Sandra K Techo Vein;

Sandra K: 34.13 g/t gold with 182.7 g/t silver over 0.48 metres on the 6640 Vein;

El Silencio: 70.13 g/t gold and 184.1 g/t silver over 0.99 metres on the 1180 Vein;

El Silencio: 12.32 g/t gold and 13.4 g/t silver over 0.38 metres on the Nacional Vein;

El Silencio: 29.66 g/t gold and 41.6 g/t silver over 0.72 metres on the Manto Vein; and,

Carla: 59.29 g/t gold and 48.6 g/t silver over 0.66 metres on the Gran Colombia Vein.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman, commented, “Our 2020 drilling programs in Segovia are continuing to provide us with expected results, confirming that the Segovia Operations are a world-class gold system in terms of size and high grades. Grades and widths in the Sandra K results continue to impress and are expected to lead to resource growth coupled with a greater flexibility for mining. At Carla, our fourth mine which is coming into production later this year, drilling intercepted high-grade mineralization down-dip below the existing underground mine development confirming a high-grade intercept from a prior drilling program. With the deep drilling at the El Silencio mine continuing to return high-grade intercepts from both main structures, the Nacional and Manto veins, we remain confident that we will be able to expand resources at Segovia and add to mine life.”

The 2020 in-mine and near-mine infill drilling campaigns began in early January with six rigs operating from purpose-built underground and surface drill stations and comprise a total of 159 holes totaling about 31,400 metres or about 70% of the total program. The other 30% of the campaign is focused on the regional exploration targets encompassing the 24 veins within the Segovia title not currently in production.

