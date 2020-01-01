Great Atlantic drills 238.4 g/t gold over 0.40 metres at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

Share this article















Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PH0-FSE] reported analytical results for the first drill hole (GP-21-149) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its 100%-optioned Golden Promise gold property located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.

The drill hole intersected 238.4 g/t gold over 0.40 metres core length at the Jaclyn main zone. Visible gold is present within this near surface quartz vein. The hole was part of the company’s Phase 2 drilling program at the Jaclyn zone. The Golden Promise property is Quartz vein in GP-21-149 with visible gold.

Drill hole GP-21-149 is an in-fill hole, the first hole of the summer 2021 8-hole drilling program, was drilled between 2019 drill holes which intersected high-grade gold mineralization. GP-21-149 was drilled within the west region of the Jaclyn main zone (JMZ). It was drilled at an approximate 58 degree dip slightly northwest approximately perpendicular to the trend of the steeply dipping Jaclyn main zone at this location. It was drilled to a length of 96 metres.

Drill core from GP-21-149 was geologically logged and core samples were cut at the company’s secure facility in central Newfoundland. Company management interpret this vein to be part of the JMZ vein system. The sample also returned 31.7 g/t silver.

The summer 2021 drilling at the Jaclyn zone was part of the company’s Phase 2 drilling at this zone. Eight drill holes were completed during the summer drilling, five at the JMZ and three at the Jaclyn North zone. The objective of drilling at the JMZ is to further define the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate of the JMZ.

The first five holes completed during 2021 were at the JMZ (GP-21-149 to GP-21-153) with visible gold intersected in quartz veins in four of these holes (assays are pending for core samples from holes GP-21-150 to GP-21-153). Additional drilling is planned by the company at the Jaclyn Zone as part of Phase 2 drilling.

Great Atlantic reported a NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Resource Estimate during late 2018 for the JMZ of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (119,900 ounces of gold – uncapped).

The company confirmed high-grade gold at the JMZ during initial 2019 drilling, including near surface intercepts (core length) of 113.07 g/t gold over 0.55 metres, 61.35 g/t gold over 2.04 metres and 15.8 g/t gold over 2.70 metres plus an interval of multiple gold bearing veins in GP-19-140 averaging 2.30 g/t gold over 25.25 metres.

