Great Atlantic samples 157.5 g/t gold at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PH0-FSE] reported gold assays for prospecting rock samples and drill core samples from its 100%-optioned Golden Promise property, located within the central Newfoundland gold belt. All three drill holes from the 2020 program intersected gold-bearing veins, extending the Jaclyn North Zone (JNZ) quartz vein system approximately 260 metres east of historic drilling.

Rock samples were collected during late 2020 from quartz float boulders east of the JNZ. This quartz boulder field is at least 300 metres long and 25-75 metres wide. Three quartz float samples from this boulder field returned 157.5, 26.7 and 17.4 g/t gold while seven float samples returned 1.49 to 6.72 g/t gold. The JNZ is part of the Jaclyn Zone, located in the north region of the property.

The drill core samples were collected from three drill holes completed during the 2020 fall diamond drilling program. Drill holes GP20-146, GP20-147 and GP20-148 tested the extension of the JNZ along its projected strike. Drill hole GP20-148, the eastern-most of the three drill holes, also tested the quartz boulder field discussed in the preceding paragraph. A 0.37-metre core length drill core sample from GP20-148 returned 3.88 g/t gold.

Thirty-eight rock samples were collected throughout the northeast-southwest trending quartz boulder field. Visible gold is present in two samples (430367 and 430398). The samples were assayed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. by the Total Pulp Metallics method. Ten quartz vein float samples exceeded 1 g/t gold, while 21 samples returned anomalous values of 13 – 543 parts per billion (ppb) gold (weighted average of +150 mesh and -150 mesh fraction fire assays).

Highlights of drill core samples: GP20-146 returned 0.35 metres of 1.37 g/t gold. Hole GP20-147 returned 0.87 metres of 1.28 g/t gold. Hole GP20-148 returned 0.30 metres of 0.79 g/t gold and 0.37 metres of 3.88 g/t gold.

Additional drill holes are planned east of the JNZ including the area of the quartz boulder field as Phase 2 drilling will start this quarter. Drilling is also planned for the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ). The Jaclyn Zone hosts five gold-bearing quartz veins systems, including the JNZ, JMZ, Jaclyn East Zone and the Jaclyn West Zone.

