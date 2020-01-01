Tarku samples up to 778 g/t silver at Silver Strike, Arizona

Share this article















Tarku Resources Ltd. [TKU-TSXV] has provided an update on its 2021 drilling program on its high-grade Silver Strike Project, Arizona, and also releases the latest results up to 778 g/t silver on the grab samples taken during its December, 2020, field visit.

As previously disclosed, the first drilling program of 2021 at the Silver Strike Project is now under way. As of today, 26% of the total 3,000-metre reverse circulation drill has been completed and the samples have been sent to ALS Chemex laboratory in Tucson. Results for those first samples are expected in May, 2021.

The initial targets tested were the Lucky Cuss, the Luck Sure, the Telephone and the Bunker Hill past mines, which have produced high-grade silver and have been explored only to a maximum depth of 200 metres. Further away from the historical mines area, targets to be drilled are on the southwest extensions along regional north-northeast and east-west fault systems, including the Ground hog, the Sunset, the Ace in the Hole and the Solstice area.

Julien Davy, President and CEO, stated: “A first drill program on a new exploration project is always challenging and thrilling. We are on schedule and I am satisfied with the drilling progress. The team on site is efficient and their geological expertise is of great value. The program until now confirmed the alteration encountered is advanced oxidation, similar to that reported in the historical works and is the commonly founded alteration in this silver type of mineralization. We are looking forward for the first results early May.”

Tarku has also released new results from the eight grab samples taken on the Silver Strike project during the December, 2020, field visit. They include 146.0 g/t silver, 0.09 g/t gold, 6.07% manganese, 0.04% copper and 0.52% zinc at the Ace in the Hole Mine; 778.0 g/t silver, 0.65 g/t gold, 14.65% manganese, 1.63% copper and 0.25% zinc at the Ground Hog Mine; 434.0 g/t silver, 0.37 g/t gold, 16.60% manganese, 0.0-9% copper and 8.75% vzinc at the Junietta Mine.

Importantly, the projected exploration activities are subject to COVID-19 restrictions in Arizona. While the company’s recent work programs have been relatively unimpeded, there is a risk that tighter restrictions may impact the company’s ability to conduct fieldwork.

In the Tombstone district, Arizona, Tarku has an option to acquire 75% on 20 km2 in the Silver Strike Project.

Share this article













