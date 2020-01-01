Grid Metals drills 0.28% nickel over 341.7 metres at Bannockburn, Ontario

Share this article

Grid Metals Corp. [GRDM-TSXV; MSMGF-OTC; NJF1-FSE] reported final results from the 100%-owned Bannockburn nickel property near Matachewan, Ontario, and approximately 100 km south of Timmins. Drilling from the 2021 program was focused on the bulk tonnage nickel sulphide potential of the B zone at the property.

Highlights from the Bannockburn property 2021 drill program include results from the final three of the eight holes completed in 2021 are reported together with complete program assays. Overall, the 2021 drilling outlined a mineralized zone with similar nickel grades and thickness to Canada Nickel’s Crawford deposit located north of Timmins.

The best result was 341.7 metres averaging 0.28% nickel in hole GBN21-03. Other drill results included 22.56 metres of 0.30% nickel, 112.0 metres of 0.32% nickel, 193.50 metres of 0.31% nickel and 169.30 metres of 0.20% nickel.

The company has engaged SGS Canada Inc. to complete a quantitative mineralogical study to establish the abundance of potentially recoverable sulphide nickel from the B zone.

The new mineralogical work will complement a historical metallurgical test study completed by SGS that showed a low-grade composite sample with 0.33% total nickel and approximately 70% sulphide nickel could produce a 35% nickel concentrate.

The 2021 drill program tested the B zone over a strike length of 700 metres and to a maximum vertical depth of 300 metres. The zone remains open in all directions.

Drilling at Bannockburn targeted the B zone, an over-one-kilometre-long, steeply-dipping trend of bulk tonnage, secondary nickel sulphide mineralization that exhibits similar nickel grades and thicknesses to Canada Nickel’s Crawford nickel sulphide deposit.

The 2021 drill program confirmed that there are large areas with enhanced nickel contents in the B zone trend with average nickel grades generally falling in the range 0.24 to 0.32% nickel over widths of over 100 to 369 metres. These results are similar to those reported by Canada Nickel for its Crawford deposit nickel resources. The B zone remains open to the east, north and south, and at depth. It is also partly open to the west.

“The drill program at Bannockburn combined with new mineralogical test work will provide crucial information as to the prospectivity of the B zone to host a bulk tonnage nickel deposit capable of producing a high-grade nickel concentrate through standard flotation. From our historical work and the 2021 drilling and our forward looking mineralogical study we will have a solid information base to guide next steps at the project,” said Dave Peck, vice-president of exploration and business development.

