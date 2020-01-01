Gungnir Samples 12.50 metres of 2.33% Nickel in Sweden

Share this article















Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) (“Gungnir” or the “Company”) reports final re-sampling results of archived drill core from the Company’s two nickel deposits in northern Sweden. Results from the Rormyrberget nickel deposit include:

• 2.33% Nickel over 12.50 metres, including 3.00% Nickel over 5.10 metres

• 1.51% Nickel over 13.05 metres, including 3.01% Nickel over 3.85 metres

Jari Paakki, CEO of Gungnir commented, “The next planned step at our nickel projects is to update the historic estimates to current resources with a view of strengthening nickel prices in the near-future. Our current exploration focus in Sweden is gold. Drilling is on-going at our Knaften project focused on expanding our 2019 high-grade gold discovery of 59.60 g/t Au over 1.0 metre within a mineralized interval grading 14.07 g/t Au over 4.25 metres. Results of our exploration work will be made available through the summer and fall.”

The Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget nickel deposits contain over 70 million pounds (Mlbs) nickel, 10 Mlbs of copper and 2 Mlbs of cobalt in historical estimates (see Note 1). At Rormyrberget, the historical estimate is 6,370,000 tonnes @ 0.35% Ni, 0.04% Cu and 0.01% Co for 48.7 Mlbs of Ni, 5.5 Mlbs of Cu and 1.9 Mlbs of Co.

Sampling Results:

Mineralization at Rormyrberget consists of both massive sulphides and wide disseminated zones which includes previously reported drill intersections of 125 metres grading 0.39% Ni. The Company focused on the more massive sulphide intervals and selected two of the relatively complete core sections for sampling. Gungnir’s results compared very favourably with originally reported assays in drill holes ROR 90024 (19.05 m grading 2.05% Ni, 0.41% Cu) and ROR 91002 (14.65 m grading 1.62% Ni, 0.45% Cu) even though there were some narrow intervals of missing core which we assigned 0.00% Ni, 0.00% Cu and 0.00 g/t PGE’s in our sampling. Gungnir’s sampling also included PGE analysis (platinum + palladium + gold) which were not assayed in these earlier drilled holes. Cobalt values were all comparably low (mostly <0.1%).

Sampled drill core is archived at the SGU (Swedish Geological Survey) core facility in Mala Sweden. Drill core samples represent one-quarter drill core which was halved by sawing already split drill core. Core was logged and tagged for sampling at the core facility, then brought to ALS Minerals’ Core Services Laboratory also in Mala. Core was sawed on site by ALS staff and sample material was sent to ALS’s Lab in Ireland. Ni was analyzed using fire assay method Ni-OG46, Cu was analyzed using ME-MS41 and Cu-OG46 and Pt, Pd, and Au were analyzed using fire assay method PGM-ICP27. Sample lengths reported in the above table are core lengths.

Note 1: A qualified person for Gungnir Resources has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current resources and Gungnir is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Further information on Lappvattnet and historical estimate references and details, please refer to this link: http://www.gungnirresources.com/projects/lappvattnet-rormyrberget/overview/.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden. The Company’s key project, Knaften, hosts high-grade gold, VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, and all are open for expansion and further discovery. The Company also holds two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, located east of Knaften. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Head Office/Investor Relations

Phone: +1-604-683-0484

Jari Paakki, CEO

Email: jpaakki@eastlink.ca

Chris Robbins, CFO

Email: robbinscr@shaw.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”, or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to Gungnir’s plan for future exploration and development of its properties, Gungnir’s plan for future disclosure relating to exploration and development of its properties within the timelines set out above or at all. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of estimates and assumptions and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying estimates and assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. For example, there is no certainty, that any economically viable mineral deposit will be located on the properties, that the Company will receive or be able to raise sufficient capital to complete all of its exploration programs as anticipated. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements or information. Gungnir does not expect to update forward-looking statements or information continually as conditions change, except as may be required by securities law.

Share this article













