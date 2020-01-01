Gungnir up 42% on Swedish nickel drilling news

Share this article















Gungnir Resources Inc. [GUG-TSXV, ASWRF-OTC PINK] shares rallied in active trading Tuesday after the company released additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at its Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden.

Tuesday’s results are expedited assays from hole LAP21-05, located 40 metres along strike from hole LAP21-02, which intersected 3.19% nickel over 4.25 metres.

Drilling highlights from hole LAP21-05 include 2.62% nickel over 5.65 metres within a 14.00-metre interval, grading 1.40% nickel. This drill hole returned high-grade nickel intercepts less than 60 metres below surface.

Gungnir shares advanced on the news, rising 41.6% or $0.05 to 17 cents on volume of 3.68 million. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 13 cents and $0.04.

The Pappvattnet and Rormyrberget nickel deposits are located in the eastern part of the Vasterbotten District, 60 kilometres and 100 kilometres respectively east of the company’s Knaften gold exploration project. The deposits are held 100% by Gungnir under two separate permits covering an area of 471.3 hectares. The properties are accessible year-round with good transportation and industrial infrastructure, including shipping facilities as there are a number of active mines in the area.

They collectively host 177 million pounds of nickel in inferred resources based on NI-43-101-compliant estimates by Gungnir in 2020

The deposits were discovered in the 1970s by the Swedish State Mining Property Commission and were subsequently held by Outokumpu Mining. Exploration included geophysical surveying, extensive drilling (35,000 metres), metallurgical test work as well as development of an exploration shaft and drifting on the 120-metre level at the Lappvattnet deposit and initial resource estimates for both deposits in 1987.

The deposits came open for staking following exploration work by North Atlantic Resources (NAN), a company owned by Lundin Mining Corp. [LUN-TSX; LUMI-Sweden], and Blackstone Ventures Inc., under an option agreement with NAN in 2006. Gungnir submitted applications to acquire both deposits in 2015.

The Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget deposits are both magmatic nickel sulphide accumulations with tectonic, structural, and geological similarities to documented nickel and copper mines. The Lappvattnet deposit is largely a massive sulphide body that dips steeply to the south and plunges shallowly eastward.

Mineralization at Rormyrberget consists of both massive sulphide and wider disseminated zones.

Lappvattnet contains an inferred resource of 780,000 tonnes of grade 1.35% nickel or 231 million pounds of nickel. Rormyrberget hosts an inferred resource of 36.8 million tonnes of grade 0.19% nickel or 154 million pounds.

Drilling continues with tighter spaced holes at the shallow western part of the Lappvattnet deposit, with a current plan of 15 drill holes covering a strike length of approximately 140 metres.

