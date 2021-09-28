Harfang samples up to 345 g/t gold at Serpent Project, Quebec

Share this article















Harfang Exploration Inc. [HAR-TSXV; HRFEF-OTC] reported high-grade gold results from bedrock samples from its summer exploration program on its wholly-owned Serpent property located in Eeyou Istchee – James Bay, Quebec. A 3,500-metre drill program is underway to test significant gold trends on the property.

Highlights include grab samples up to 345 g/t gold from Trench TR-21-26; channel samples up to 208 g/t gold over 0.75 metres (Powerline showing); quartz-tourmaline boulders (up to 45.5 g/t gold) up-ice of the Moby-Dick gold structure; and metallic sieve analyses up to 3,710 g/t gold for the coarse fraction (>106 microns) confirming the abundance of coarse-grained gold grains. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

These results demonstrate the potential for high-grade orogenic gold mineralization along structures more than 7 km long straddling Harfang and LaSalle’s properties. Regional prospecting outlines potential for additional gold structures north and south of the Stu structure. Harfang carries with confidence its drill program in and around the marshland up-ice of the gold-in-till anomaly.

The gold occurrence at the Powerline showing in the northern part of the property returned up to 125 and 60 g/t gold from grab samples in 2020. Channel samples returned up to 208 g/t gold over 0.75 metres and grab samples up to 296 g/t gold. Visible gold is common in these quartz veins which extend up to 50 metres laterally.

Summer prospecting in the northern part of the property was successful with the discovery of several metric-wide quartz veins and smaller quartz-tourmaline veins. Preliminary results from these veins include 12.55, 2.64 and 1.15 g/t gold. These early encouraging results led to the addition of new claims in the northern part of the property. Many assays are still pending.

At Trench TR-21-26, located in the Moby-Dick and Tetras area, a sub-metric quartz vein in shear zone returned up to 27.10 g/t gold over 0.60 metres (channel). A grab sample with visible gold grains returned 345 g/t gold from the same vein. The Tetras shear zone, located 240 metres to the southeast, returned local anomalous gold values up to 1.78 g/t gold over 0.55 metres.

At the quartz-tourmaline boulders area, four similar boulders scattered over a 20 m2 site returned high grade gold values of 45.5, 13.25, 5.85, 3.97 g/t gold. These samples were collected as a follow-up on a gold-rich boulder (24.91 g/t gold) discovered at this site during fall 2020. The floats are located near the junction between two structural lineaments oriented into N245degree (Moby-Dick) and N305 degree directions. The latter structure contains discontinuous high-grade gold up to 13.30 g/t gold over 0.65 metres.

The summer exploration program included excavating 26 trenches, geological mapping and prospecting. A total of 599 channel samples and over 560 grab samples were collected. Trenching was carried out in specific areas around the marshland where earlier prospecting had revealed large gold-bearing quartz veins and shear zones. Recent prospecting was focused on selected areas around the marshland and in the northern part of the Property. A soil survey (B-horizon) with more than 800 samples was completed. Results from these soil samples and approximately 250 grab samples are pending. Harfang continues drilling and prospecting.

Harfang granted of 60,000 stock options to Vincent Dube-Bourgeois, recently appointed a director. Each option is good to buy one common share of Harfang at a price of $0.32 per common share for 10 years from September 28, 2021.

Share this article













