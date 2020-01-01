Sokoman drills 2.75 metres of 30.59 g/t gold at Moosehead, Newfoundland

Share this article















Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] reports its continuing phase 6 drilling at its 100%-owned Moosehead property in north-central Newfoundland has intersected additional high-grade gold mineralization at both the Lower Eastern trend and in the 75 Zone, located approximately 100 metres along strike south of the main Eastern trend.

Highlights of the recently-received rush assays (including total pulp metallics) include drill hole MH-21-234 that returned 30.59 g/t gold over 2.75 metres (within 4.80 metres of 17.56 g/t gold) from the 75 Zone. MH-21-243 returned 32.72 g/t gold over 1.70 metres (within 9.20 metres of 6.70 g/t gold) from the 75 Zone. MH-21-215 returned 36.15 g/t gold over 0.35 metres (within 2.35 metres of 20.39 g/t gold) from the Eastern Trend. MH-21-229 returned 18.41 g/t gold over 2.10 metres (within 5.10 metres of 7.64 g/t gold) from the Eastern Trend.

The company also announced that reconnaissance drilling testing for the source of gold-bearing boulders, discovered earlier this year 300 metres to the east of North Pond, has intersected a significant structure (the 253 Zone), featuring strong quartz veining and variable sulphide mineralization, mainly pyrite and arsenopyrite. Assays are pending and additional drilling is planned.

Tim Froude, President and CEO, said, “We are extremely pleased with the progress of Phase 6 with approximately 19,000 m remaining to be drilled this year. Today’s results give strong support to the growth potential of the 75 Zone with the drilling suggesting that the 75 Zone is linked to the larger Eastern Trend to the north. Our goal is to verify this connection by drilling step-out holes to the north and also down-plunge to test the zone at depth.

“The barge-based component of Phase 6 has started, and the first hole has been completed without any issues with drilling to continue until freeze-up, expected to be in late November / early December. At least 5,000 metres of drilling is planned to test the Upper Eastern Trend and Footwall Splay targets where previous drilling has given some of our best holes to date including earlier Phase 6 hole MH-21-115 that gave 4.6 metres of 47 g/t gold (Footwall Splay) and 8 metres of 68 g/t gold (Upper Eastern Trend).

“We are also pleased to report that drilling which tested the area of the VG boulders, located earlier this summer, has intersected a previously unknown structure, parallel to the main Eastern Trend. The new structure (the 253 Zone), which carries significant veining with associated sulphides, is potentially several kilometres in strike extent based on geophysics, is open both to the northeast and southwest and will be subject to further drilling this fall. Assays are pending and further details will be provided once additional holes have been completed and assays have been received.

“We currently have four drills at Moosehead, including the recently arrived barge rig. Our intention is to temporarily relocate one of the land-based rigs for a month to carry out a Phase 1 drill program (2,000 m) at our Grey River JV with Benton Resources Inc. to test high-priority targets before winter sets in. This will take place shortly with the rig returning to Moosehead to continue testing regional targets, including the newly discovered 253 Zone until year-end.”

The 100%-owned Moosehead Gold Project is located along the Trans-Canada Highway on the same structural trend as the advanced Valentine Lake Project (Marathon Gold), and adjacent to New Found Gold’s Queensway Project.

