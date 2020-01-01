America’s next gold mine?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. [SMP-TSXV] currently has two high-grade, oxide gold projects in the southwestern USA; Oro Cruz in California and Eastgate in Nevada. Both projects have strong historical results and planned drill programs. In addition, Southern Empire is in the process of completing the strategic acquisition of MAS Gold Corp., a company having significant gold assets in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Southern Empire is working hard to expand the gold resource base, make new discoveries and ultimately become a low-cost gold producer.

The ORO CRUZ GOLD PROJECT is the cornerstone of Southern Empire.

Oro Cruz is located in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains of Imperial County, southeastern California; thought to have been the site of the first gold mine in the United States.

It was mined by the Spaniards, then again at the turn of the 20th Century and briefly again during 1995-96 stopped by a downturn in the gold market.

As part of the last round of work, 409 historical RC holes were drilled on the property. Some of the gold grades in those historical drill holes were truly exceptional. (to see the map of historical drill intercepts visit https://smp.gold/orocruz/)

As a result, the Oro Cruz Gold Project has a heap leach amenable, historical inferred resource estimate of 341,800 ounces of gold – based on 4,386,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.2 grams gold per tonne.

Located in the most mining friendly county of California, being in close proximity to the producing Equinox Gold’s Mesquite mine, Oro Cruz is well positioned to significantly expand its historical resource base.

Southern Empire’s next drilling campaign, targeting historical heap leach pads, is planned for mid-September this year.

The video link below will give you a better understanding of the Oro Cruz Gold Project, the historical resource model and the importance of the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt.

