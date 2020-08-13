Ridgeline Minerals begins trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Share this article















Ridgeline Minerals Corp.’s common shares have begun trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RDG. This follows the closing of the company’s oversubscribed and upsized $5-million initial public offering, as announced on August 13, 2020.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline’s President and CEO, commented, “On behalf of Ridgeline, I would like to thank our existing and new shareholders for their support throughout this successful IPO process. We look forward to starting this pivotal chapter of Ridgeline’s growth as a listed company and owe a huge debt of gratitude to our shareholders, employees, local community, and advisors for enabling Ridgeline to reach this important milestone. We are now well funded to execute our planned 2020 drill programs at our Selena, Carlin-East, and Swift projects located on the prolific Carlin and Battle Mountain – Eureka Gold Trends.”

Ridgeline controls three 100% -owned and highly prospective gold exploration projects – Selena, Swift and Carlin-East, totaling 116 km2 on the Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka trends in Nevada. The company’s exploration team has been credited with several multi-million-ounce gold discoveries in Nevada. Ridgeline boasts a unique industry-leading drill services contract and is well funded for its budgeted 5,500 meter drill program across all three projects in 2020.

Selena is located in White Pine County, approximately 64 km north of Ely and 12 km southeast of the Kinross Gold -owned and operated Bald Mountain Mine.

Carlin-East is a Carlin-Type gold exploration project located within Nevada’s prolific Carlin Trend with Ridgeline holding the option to earn a 100% interest in the project.

Swift is a Carlin-Type gold exploration project located on the Cortez District of the Battle Mountain – Eureka Trend in Nevada with Ridgeline holding the option to earn a 100% interest in the project. The property is on trend of The Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits which comprise the Nevada Gold Mines owned and operated Cortez Complex.

