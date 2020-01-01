Hawkmoon assays 4.0 metres at 17.31 grams per tonne gold on the Wilson Property

Share this article















Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) has received assay results for five (5) drill holes (the “Holes”) from its 5,031 metre summer drill program on the Wilson Gold Project (“Wilson” or the “Property”). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or.

The highest gold values were 58.8 grams per tonne (“g/t”) in Hole HMW 21-01 and 38.00 g/t in Hole HMW 21-09. Refer to table 1 below, which highlights certain gold assays received to date. The results represent down-hole lengths and not necessarily true widths. Assay results are pending for another twenty-three Holes drilled around the Toussaint, Midrim and points in between. The Company also awaits the metallic sieve fraction for two samples from Hole HMW 21-01 and one sample from Hole HMW 21-09. This may or may not adjust the two highest grade gold intercepts, as coarse gold can be present in the general area.

Table 1: Highlights of Gold Assays Received for Wilson

The Holes were completed around the Toussaint showing on the Property. Holes HMW 21-01, 21-02, 21-05 and 21-06 were drilled on the western side of the Toussaint. Hole HMW 21-09 was drilled on the eastern side of the Toussaint. All the Holes intercepted Toussaint mineralization (the “Mineralization”). This Mineralization is generally a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been foliated, sheared and strongly altered. Alteration is dominated by silica, sericite and calcite. Ankerite and chlorite alteration are present to a lesser degree. The Mineralization often displays a striped appearance due to abundant parallel laminations. Mineralization is present as pyrite, chalcopyrite and locally as visible gold. Quartz veins as well as veinlets of sulphide minerals are parallel or sub parallel to the foliation.

Mr. Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon states “It is rewarding to receive positive results from our summer drill program on the Wilson property. A couple of the drill holes have exceeded our expectations. On top of receiving these excellent gold values, the program was notably under budget. Funds that have been previously allocated, but were not needed, are now available for future work programs.”

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are in one of the world’s largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s drill program at the Wilson property; funds available for future projects; receiving assay results for the twenty-three additional holes; and receiving the metallic sieve fraction for three high grade samples. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: branden@hawkmoonresources.com; Telephone: 604-817-1595

