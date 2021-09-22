Palladium One names Roulston as Non-Executive Chairman

Share this article















Palladium One Mining Inc. [PDM-TSXV, NKORF-OTC, 7N11-FRA] has named Lawrence Roulston as non-executive chairman.

Roulston is a mining professional with over 35 years of diverse hands-on experience, the company said in a press release. He heads WestBay Capital Advisors, providing business advisory and capital markets expertise to the junior and mid-tier sectors of the mining industry.

He previously worked as a mining analyst and consultant as well as editor of Resource Opportunities, an independent investment publication focused on the mining industry.

Palladium One is a platinum-group-elements, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its property portfolio consist of the Lantinen Koillisma (LK) PGE-Cu-Ni project in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE property near Marathon, Ont.

Exploration at LK is focused on targeting disseminated sulfides along 38 kilometres of favourable basal contact and building on an established NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource.

The Kaukua deposit of the LK project hosts 635,600 palladium-equivalent ounces of indicated resources, grading 1.80 g/t palladium equivalent, containing 11 million tonnes at 0.81 g/t palladium, 0.27 g/t platinum, 0.09 g/t gold (1.17 g/t palladium-equivalent) 0.15% copper and 0.09% nickel.

On top of that is 525,800 palladium equivalent ounces of inferred resources grading 1.50 g/t palladium equivalent, contained in 11 million tonnes at 0.6 g/t palladium, 0.20 g/t platinum, 0.08 g/t gold (0.92 g/t palladium-equivalent), 0.13% copper and 0.08% nickel.

The company has previously said the first assay results from a Phase 1 drill program returned a wide zone, of shallow, high-grade palladium mineralization in an area known as the Kaukua South Extension.

Drilling highlights included Hole LK20-014, which returned a core zone of 72.0 metres at 1.96 g/t palladium equivalent (PdEq) within a wider zone of 145.5 metres of 1.26 g/t PdEq.

The company says Kaukua is open for expansion, while the Kaukua South, Murtolampi and Haukaiho mineralized zones require systematic exploration via diamond drilling to follow up mineralized drill intercepts.

On September 22, 2021, the company announced results from hole LK21-081, which intersected 4.07 g/t palladium equivalent (PdEq) over 24 metres within 2.08 g/t PdEq over 112 metres, starting at a depth of 171.5 metres. This represents the highest-grade intercept over width that drilling has returned to date at Kaukua South, the company said.

“Our Kaukua South discovery continues to deliver excellent results and demonstrates potential for higher grade core zones within the Kaukua area,’’ said Palladium One CEO Derrick Weyrauch.

On October 4, 2021, Palladium One shares closed at 18 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 40 cents and 10.5 cents.

In addition to naming Roulston as non-executive chairman, Palladium One has also named Sara Hills as chief financial officer and corporate secretary. It has also formed a new ESG committee of the board of directors. It said the ESG committee will be chaired by Giovanna Bee Moscoso, an independent director of the company.

