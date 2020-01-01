Hawkmoon drills 83.6 g/t gold over one metre of at Wilson project, Quebec

Share this article

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. [HM-CSE; 966-FSE] reported final assay results for the final two drill holes from its 2021 drill program at the Midrim showing on the 100%-optioned Wilson gold project. The property is situated approximately 15 km east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quevillon and 170 km northeast of Val-d’Or, Quebec in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Highlights included the highest gold grade for the program in drill hole HMW 21-28 at 83.6 g/t gold over one metre. This high-grade sample is a discovery of a new gold zone at the Midrim. This discovery is approximately 50 metres south of all previously known gold mineralization at Midrim. HMW 21-28 also extended the Midrim to the east;

A secondary intercept in HMW 21-28 extends a historical intercept in hole V-1 (1.2 metres at 21.70 g/t gold). V-1 is situated approximately 30 metres to the west. The variations in grades demonstrate the prevalence of the “nugget effect” commonly seen in Archaean aged gold mineralization;

Hole HMW 21-27 extended a gold zone about 30 metres to the east. This gold zone was present higher up-hole than expected in HMW 21-27 which returned 1.00 metre at 1.32 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold over 0.94 metres. The zone was situated immediately below the casing. Follow up work is recommended in this area to examine if this gold zone is thicker by drilling a new hole collared further to the north.

HMW 21-28 returned 3.00 metres at 0.61 g/t gold

Hawkmoon has expanded the Midrim to the east, west and south. Gold mineralization is open in all three of these directions at the Midrim.

Branden Haynes, President, stated: “Discovering a new gold zone is an excellent way for Hawkmoon to cap off our first drill program at Wilson. The program was a great success and has generated drill targets for the follow up drill program this summer.”

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are located in one of the world’s largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quevillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

