High Tide Resources Intersects 314.7 m Grading 29.6% Total Fe From Its Labrador West Iron Project

High Tide Resources Corp. reported assay results from its Phase One core drilling program on the Labrador West Iron Property. High Tide is a majority controlled private subsidiary of Avidian Gold Corp [AVG-TSXV, AVGDF-OTCQB), a company with advanced stage gold assets in Alaska and Nevada.

A total of four NQ-diameter diamond drill holes totaling 999 metres were completed at Labrador West between July and September 2020 (Table 1). These drill holes were designed to the test the lithological and grade continuity between several key and widely spaced historical Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“Rio Tinto”) drill holes completed on the property from 2010 to 2012. Due to poor ground conditions two of the four holes, 56 & 58, were stopped while still in high-grade iron oxide mineralization but will be re-drilled to establish extent and depth of mineralization.

Labrador West Assay Highlights Include:

Hole 20LB0056 – 35.3% Total Fe over 25.7 metres and 33.8% Total Fe over 60.0 metres

Hole 20LB0057 – 29.6% Total Fe over 314.7 metres

Hole 20LB0058 – 26.9% Total Fe over 115.7 metres and 31.0% Total Fe over 57.2 metres

Hole 20LB0059 – 26.8% Total Fe over 321.5 metres

Avidian last traded at $0.23.

