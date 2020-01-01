RT Minerals intersects 33.1 metres of 2.81 g/t Gold including 8 metres of 9.43 g/t Au and up to 1 Metre of 24.49 g/t Au

17 hours ago Resource World
RT Minerals Corp. [RTM-TSXV, RTMFF-OTC Pink] saw it’s stock double in today’s trading session after being momentarily halted to announce that it has intersected significant gold mineralization on the Link Catharine RLDZ Property located 25 km SSE of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The Property is comprised of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block within the Larder Lake Mining Division.

The drill hole intersected ultramafic-basalt, green carbonate, and deformed ultramafic-komatiite, quartz veins/stringers with pyrite. The 4 metre interval from 50 to 54 metres (14.89 g/t Au) includes quartz veins with volcanic fragments, well mineralized in places with up to 10% semi-massive fine to coarse pyrite.

Assays are pending on the remaining six holes from the current drill program.

The Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $200,000 cash, issuing 1,950,000 common shares and incurring $1,000,000 in work expenditures over a five year period.

RT Minerals stock was up over 100% to $0.25 by end of day.


