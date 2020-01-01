Highgold Mining drills 11.5 g/t gold over 20.1 metres at Johnson Tract Project, Alaska

Share this article















Highgold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV] reported additional assay results from the 15,000-metre diamond drill program that is continuing at its flagship Johnson Tract gold project located 200 km southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. This press release includes results for four new drill holes, highlighted by wide intervals of high-grade gold and polymetallic mineralization.

JT deposit step-out highlights:

Hole JT20-096: 20.1 metres at 11.5 g/t gold, 4.0 g/t silver, 0.5% copper and 3.1% (14.1 g/t gold equivalent), including 15 metres at 15.4 g/t gold (17.6 g/t AuEq), and also including 4.0 metres at 43.7 g/t gold (45.2 g/t AuEq).

Hole JT20-095: 41.0 metres at 1.8 g/t gold, 6.0 g/t silver, 1.0% copper, 3.8% zinc and 0.% lead (5.9 g/t AuEq, including 4.2 metres at 10.4 g/t gold, 5.0 g/t silver, 0.5% copper and 9.0% zinc (16.6 g/t AuEq).

Both drill holes are step-outs to the 750,000-ounce AuEq (10.9 g/t AuEq) indicated resource.

Footwall copper zone highlights:

Hole JT20-096: 14.2 metres at 2.7% copper, 1.0% zinc and 34 g/t silver, including 7.1 metres at 4.4% copper, 1.9% zinc and 59 g/t silver.

Hole JT20-096: 11.9 metres at 1.8% copper, 0.9% zinc and 38 g/t silver.

This is a 45-metre step-out from last year’s discovery.

“Resource expansion drilling at the main JT deposit continues to deliver solid results of high-grade mineralization in these step-outs,” commented Darwin Green President and CEO. “We are equally pleased with the emergence of a significant thick zone of copper-silver-rich mineralization in the footwall to the JT deposit, in drilling done to follow up on last year’s late season discovery. With only six holes reported so far for the 2020 program initial results reveal promising developments at each of the priority target areas, including at the earlier stage Northeast offset target. Three drills continue to test these targets in addition to surface crews advancing our regional exploration prospects.”

