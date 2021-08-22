Honey Badger grab samples 5,190 g/t silver at Plata property, Yukon

Honey Badger Silver Inc. [TUF-TSXV; HBEIF-OTC] reported initial results from its newly acquired, 100%-owned, 5,690-hectare Plata Silver Property located in east-central Yukon. Silver, lead and zinc assays from five composite grab samples of hand sorted material collected from 90 ore bags left behind by historic miners at Plata included 5,190 g/t silver, 23.4% lead and 3.62% zinc; 4,820 g/t silver, 13.15% lead and 2.78% zinc; 4,000 g/t silver, 20.97% lead and 3.41 g/t zinc; 3,500 g/t silver, 17.5% lead and 3.07% zinc; and 2,930 g/t silver, 10.5% lead and 2.26% zinc.

These preliminary results confirm the potential for very high-grade silver mineralization at Plata. Gold assays for these five composite samples are pending as are assay results from rock and channel samples collected during Honey Badger’s Phase 1 Summer Work Program at Plata.

The Plata Silver Property lies within the Tintina Gold Belt and displays numerous similarities to the world-class Keno Hill Mining Camp, Canada’s second largest primary producer of silver, located 165 km west of the Plata Silver Property. Keno Hill produced more than 200 million ounces of silver averaging 44 oz/ton of silver from approximately 35 vein deposits between 1913 and 1989.

Historical surface trenching and shallow drilling at the Plata Property identified 32 mineralized veins and stockwork zones. Several areas of the property were mined historically for high-grade mineralization yielding 9,020 kg (290,000 oz) of silver from a reported 2,041 tonnes of hand-sorted material, equivalent to a recovered silver grade of approximately 4,420 grams per tonne (g/t) silver.

Honey Badger completed the planned Phase 1 program on the property on August 22, 2021. The program comprised detailed structural and lithological mapping in the core region of the property, accompanied by rock and channel sampling of several historical occurrences. In all, 48 samples were collected during the Phase 1 program, in addition to five composite grab samples from approximately 90 historic ore bags. Delays at the assay labs have been a common occurrence in releasing timely results from the program. Assay results from the rock and channel sampling program will be released once they have been received and analyzed by the Company.

During the 2021 program five composite grab samples were collected from approximately 90 partially decomposed ore bags of high-grade, hand-sorted vein material from the P4 and P6 veins. These samples were collected by miners in the past and cached at the Plata airstrip, in order to determine the approximate grade of the mined material.