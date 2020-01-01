Iconic Minerals releases positive Bonnie Claire lithium PEA, Nevada

15 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Iconic Minerals Ltd. [ICM-TSXV; BVTEF-OTC; YQGA-FSE] released a preliminary economic assessment report (PEA) for the 100%-optioned Bonnie Claire project located 48 km (30 miles) north of Beatty, Nevada.

The report was prepared by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. (GRE) of Denver, Colorado. Using the updated NI 43-101 resource report released September 1 by the company, GRE determined what portion of the resource is defined as borehole mineable. The resource, as reported in the PEA, estimated inferred resources at 3,407.3 million tonnes grading 1,013.0 ppm lithium, for 3,451.5 million kg or a lithium carbonite equivalent of 18,372.3 million kg.

The economic model used in the PEA only covers the first 40 years of production. GRE has the following conclusions from the modelling:

An average annual production of 32.3 million kg (32,300 tonnes) of LCE; a cash operating cost of $5,974/tonne LCE; an All-in sustaining cost of $6,057/tonne LCE; a $1.5 billion after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) at an 8% discount rate; A 23.8% after-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR); a payback period of 6.7 years; and a break-even price (0% IRR) of $6,545/tonne LCE.

GRE found positive economics using borehole mining and recovery of lithium carbonate after thermal treatment and hot water leaching. GRE stated, “The Project economics shown in the PEA are favorable and robust, providing positive NPV values at varying lithium carbonate prices, capital costs, and operating costs.”

GRE added, “The project economics shown in the PEA are favorable, providing positive NPV values at varying lithium carbonate prices, capital costs, and operating costs. The project has the potential to be a major supplier of lithium products in the world, and additional work is warranted.”

The Bonnie Claire Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley, which is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Drill results from the salt flat have included lithium values as high as 2,550 ppm Li and a 1,560-foot (roughly 475-metre) vertical intercept that averaged 1,153 ppm Li.


Share this article

More Stories

Santacruz to acquire Bolivian silver mines for US$110 million

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Terra drills 8.35 metres of 5.07 g/t gold at Yellorex, Northwest Territories

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Hawkmoon assays 3.0 metres at 11.25 grams per tonne gold with grades up to 30.9 grams per tonne on the Wilson property, situated in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

16 hours ago Resource World

Tudor Gold upsizes financing to $11.5 million.

16 hours ago Staff Writer

HighGold drills 56.6 metres of 18.7 g/t gold at Johnson Tract, Alaska; shares up

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Cypress Development to start pilot plant program for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

17 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Iconic Minerals releases positive Bonnie Claire lithium PEA, Nevada

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Santacruz to acquire Bolivian silver mines for US$110 million

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Terra drills 8.35 metres of 5.07 g/t gold at Yellorex, Northwest Territories

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Hawkmoon assays 3.0 metres at 11.25 grams per tonne gold with grades up to 30.9 grams per tonne on the Wilson property, situated in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

16 hours ago Resource World

Tudor Gold upsizes financing to $11.5 million.

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.